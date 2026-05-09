Conservationists recommend science-based crocodile strategies to reduce attacks on humans in Sabah

The Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC) is urging the public to adopt a strategy that limits crocodile entry into specific river areas frequently used by people. DGFC is implementing practical, long-term initiatives using Crocodile Exclusion Enclosures (CEE) to provide protected sections of the river that allow safer water access for people and physically limit crocodile entry. In addition, DGFC is educating people on crocodile behavior and in changing river use patterns to reduce exposure and create a safer environment for both crocodiles and humans.

Kota Kinabalu: Science-based strategies are the best option to reduce crocodile-human conflict, as large-scale culling or relocation of the reptiles may create a false sense of security without addressing the root causes of danger.

Amid growing public calls for culling crocodiles following an increase in attacks on humans in Sabah, conservationists at the Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC) urged the public to adopt a strategy to limit crocodile entry into specific river areas frequently used by people. DGFC has been piloting practical, long-term initiatives to introduce Crocodile Exclusion Enclosures (CEE) - a new initiative providing protected sections of the river that allow safer water access by physically limiting crocodile entry





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Conservation Scientific Human-Crocodile Conflict Crocodile Exclusion Enclosures Human Safety

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