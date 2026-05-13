Consequences of OPEC and OPEC+ Withdrawal for Malaysia

Experts warn of mixed consequences for Malaysia as a major oil exporter and importer, including potential softening of oil prices and higher volatility, particularly for businesses and consumers. A UAE withdrawal that weakens OPEC discipline could lower global oil prices, easing Malaysia's import bill, inflationary pressures, and government fuel subsidies burden. However, higher oil prices could boost Petronas' revenue and lead to bigger dividends. The bigger issue for Malaysia is volatility, which makes fiscal planning, subsidy targeting, and inflation management more difficult. The economist further explained that as the world accelerates the energy transition and global demand for oil declines, OPEC's coordination and market power may further decline.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its alliance, OPEC+ , coordinate oil production to influence global supply and stabilize prices. The surprise withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from OPEC and OPEC+ could have far-reaching consequences for Malaysia, its oil and gas exporter.

Energy analyst Samirul Ariff Othman expects mixed consequences, including potential softening of oil prices that could ease import and subsidy burdens, but also higher volatility, potentially impacting business and consumer costs. Another economist, Renato Lima de Oliveira, argues that while the withdrawal is meaningful to OPEC, it is unlikely to have a major impact on Malaysia in the short or longer term, as the rise of non-OPEC producers such as the US and Brazil had already weakened OPEC's market power.

The UAE's withdrawal is an indication of deeper cracks within OPEC's framework, with frustration over production limits and a desire for greater policy flexibility. OPEC's strength depends on its collective discipline, and once a major member decides to adopt a national energy strategy outside the cartel, it weakens the perception of unity. Markets may initially interpret the withdrawal as potentially adding supply, but serious structural implications might ensue if OPEC is less able to coordinate production, leading to price volatility.

Mitigation measures like diversifying energy sources and strengthening resilience to shocks are recommended. Cracks in OPEC's unity could lead to more national-level production strategies, potentially increasing competition but reducing predictability. This risk makes Malaysia's energy strategy adaptive, forward-looking, and resilient to shocks





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Organization Of The Petroleum Exporting Countr Resilience Energy Strategy Algeria Congo Equatorial Guinea Gabon Iran Iraq Kuwait Libya Nigeria Saudi Arabia Venezuela United Arab Emirates Petronas Energy Transition OPEC+ Ally Coordination Of Production Quotas Market Power Diversifying Energy Sources Nation-Level Production Strategies Cracks In Unity

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