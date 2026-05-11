Concerns Over Magic Mushroom Vape Abuse Among Teens

The National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) has raised concerns about the abuse of magic mushroom vapes among teens as young as 13. According to figures from six Puspen addiction rehabilitation centres nationwide, seven cases out of 61 male inmates undergoing rehabilitation for magic mushroom vape abuse were aged 13 to 18, a sharp increase compared to the 30 cases recorded last year.

Abuse of magic mushroom vapes among teens as young as 13 has raised concerns, said National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) director Datuk Ruslin Jusoh. Citing figures from six Puspen addiction rehabilitation centres nationwide as of March this year, Ruslin said seven cases out of 61 male inmates undergoing rehabilitation for magic mushroom vape abuse were aged 13 to 18, reported the This figure is a sharp increase compared to the 30 cases recorded last year, highlighting a growing trend of younger users.

NADA director Datuk Ruslin Jusoh highlighted the emergence of a new trend where mushroom vapes are mixed with other illicit substances such as methamphetamine. These mixed drugs, which are inhaled as flavoured vape liquids, make it difficult for conventional urine test kits to identify what substances have been consumed. According to a, these vapes, often marketed as "natural" and safe to consume, are not made from actual hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Instead, they are made from synthetic cannabis, which can lead to hallucinations as well as more dangerous side effects. He said these hallucinations can lead to dangerous behaviour and criminal acts, as a user"s senses are altered, including emotional state and perception of time. He said NADA would continue to enhance detection efforts in response to increasingly sophisticated synthetic drug trends.

Rusli reminded the public to report suspected illegal drug activity, as well as to come forward if family members were involved. Magic mushroom vapes are known to cause vivid hallucinations





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) Magic Mushroom Vapes Teenage Users Synthetic Cannabis Hallucinations Dangerous Side Effects Detection Efforts Synthetic Drug Trends Illegal Drug Activity Family Members Involved

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malay unease: Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expresses concerns over weakening influence and social media's role in MalaysiaDeputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expresses concerns over the apparent diminishing of the Malay language and culture due to globalization and digital technology, while blaming social media for spreading disunity in Malaysia.

Read more »

Penang urged to clarify REE policy amid concerns over defence-linked use and InvestPenang governanceGEORGE TOWN, May 11 — The Penang government has been urged to take a clear stance to ensure that rare earth elements (REE) from the state are not used for weapons-related...

Read more »

Penang urged to clarify REE policy amid concerns over defence-linked use and InvestPenang governanceGEORGE TOWN, May 11 — The Penang government has been urged to take a clear stance to ensure that rare earth elements (REE) from the state are not used for weapons-related...

Read more »

Villagers in Kinabatangan Express Concerns over Low Compensation in Pan Borneo Highway ProjectVillagers in Kinabatangan, Sabah, are concerned about the low compensation offered during the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, specifically in WP 24 to 26. Speakers Naim and Jafry Ariffin had a dialogue on this issue with villagers and Naim.

Read more »