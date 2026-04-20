Community Patrol Ends in Tragedy as Man Shot by Cattle Thieves in Kelantan

A 43-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot in the jaw while participating in a volunteer neighborhood patrol to prevent cattle theft in a palm oil plantation in Tanah Merah.

A noble effort to protect a local community from criminal activity turned into a harrowing tragedy early this morning when a 43-year-old man, Mohd Khairi Amri Abdul Kadir, was left in critical condition after being struck by stray gunfire at Ladang Kemahang 1 in Tanah Merah, Kelantan . The incident, which took place around 2:30 AM, occurred while the victim was participating in his very first night patrol alongside a group of concerned villagers.

These residents had organized the security surveillance following a disturbing spike in cattle theft cases plaguing the palm oil plantation area recently. The victim, who had ventured out to support his neighbors in safeguarding their livelihoods, found himself in the crosshairs of an unidentified group of cattle thieves who reacted with violence when confronted by the community patrol. Recounting the moments leading up to the trauma, the victim's 73-year-old father, Abdul Kadir Mohamad, shared that his son had left home in high spirits after evening prayers. He explained that the group had traveled to the plantation on motorcycles and strategically split into smaller teams to cover more ground. Little did they know that the operation would descend into chaos. According to the victim's younger brother, Mohd Amirul Akil, who was alerted to the incident by a phone call at 4:30 AM, his brother displayed remarkable composure despite the severity of the situation. Witnesses reported that as soon as the shots were fired, the victim managed to drop to the ground. Even while suffering from a grievous wound to his jaw, he reportedly signaled for his friends to flee to safety as the assailants continued to discharge their weapons blindly into the dark. Currently, the victim remains in a sedated state as he undergoes complex surgery at Tanah Merah Hospital to extract the bullet lodged in his right jaw. The community in Kampung Kemahang 1 remains in a state of shock following the incident, as many families rely heavily on free-range cattle farming within the palm oil estates to supplement their incomes. This tragedy has highlighted the growing vulnerability of local farmers who are increasingly becoming targets of organized cattle rustling operations. As authorities launch an investigation into the shooting and the identities of the perpetrators, the residents are left grappling with the reality that their attempt to defend their community has resulted in a life-threatening injury for one of their own, further underscoring the dangers posed by these ruthless criminals operating in the darkness of the plantation





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Cattle Theft Kelantan Shooting Incident Community Patrol Crime Prevention

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