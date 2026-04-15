Common Mistakes New Graduates Make During Phone Interviews

A hiring manager shares insights into common pitfalls new graduates face during phone interviews, including managing panic, struggling with self-introductions, the importance of posture and resume accuracy, and the need for honest yet measured responses.

The job market today is highly competitive, especially for new graduates . Despite numerous job openings across various fields, many candidates fail to impress during interviews, even those with impressive qualifications and skills. So, what's going wrong? A recent post on Threads by hiring manager Ruzanna Aniza shed light on common mistakes made by recent graduates during online interviews, specifically phone interviews. The sharing was based on Ruzanna's experience interviewing several candidates.

Firstly, she addressed the issue of panic. While nervousness is normal during interviews, managing emotions is crucial. Panic can lead to incoherent responses, making it difficult for employers to understand the candidate. Ruzanna advised candidates to respond calmly to interview requests, taking a moment to gather themselves before starting the interview.

The second point focuses on the introduction section, where many graduates stumble. Ruzanna explained that this should be a simple introduction of themselves. It involves stating your name, field of study, university, location, interests, and why you are excited about the internship opportunity, avoiding overly complex or theatrical presentations. Candidates are also advised to sit upright and smile, as this conveys a positive attitude even during a phone interview.

Ruzanna emphasizes that employers can sense the candidate's vibe through the phone, and a smile can be reflected in the voice and boost confidence. The fourth point revolves around the importance of knowing your resume. Candidates should review their resumes carefully and be prepared to answer questions about the information provided, even if AI was used in creating the resume. For example, if a candidate claims to work well under pressure, be prepared to provide experiences and scenarios.

And finally, the last point highlighted is the need to be honest but measured in responses. While many job seekers leave their previous jobs for better pay or a less toxic environment, it's not always wise to disclose those reasons. Ruzanna suggested that revealing such motives might create a bad impression and lead the employer to assume that the candidate is motivated solely by money and has no real interest in the job. It's recommended to remain calm. Amirul on TikTok shared a prayer that can be practiced before every interview





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Job Interview New Graduates Phone Interview Resume Career Tips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This New Hilltop Stay Might Change How You See Cameron HighlandsYOUR DAILY BUNGKUS OF NEWS, EVENTS, POP CULTURE & HOT TEA.

Read more »

After a decade in Singapore, couple finds new life in MalaysiaKuala Lumpur: Lower living costs and a slower pace of life drew an Indian expatriate couple to relocate from Singapore to Malaysia after nearly a decade.

Read more »

Nothing ‘new’ about Hamzah’s movement, says analystAkademi Nusantara's Azmi Hassan says it involves the opposition figures taking on the same rivals, specifically Umno.

Read more »

New Scam Alert: Profile Picture Impersonation Targets Social Media Users in MalaysiaA new wave of scams is emerging in Malaysia, where fraudsters are using the profile pictures of innocent social media users to impersonate legitimate businesses. This deceptive tactic is making scams more believable and damaging the reputations of unsuspecting individuals. Learn how to protect yourself and identify these scams.

Read more »

Sony drops new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ posters and scene at CinemeConLAS VEGAS, April 14 — Sony Pictures reportedly kicked off its CinemaCon presentation with a look at the next chapter for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, unveiling two new posters for...

Read more »

Sony drops new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ posters and scene at CinemaConLAS VEGAS, April 14 — Sony Pictures reportedly kicked off its CinemaCon presentation with a look at the next chapter for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, unveiling two new posters for...

Read more »