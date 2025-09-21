ComfortDelGro to Launch Cross-Border Taxi Services to Johor Bahru

Singapore's largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, will begin cross-border taxi services to Johor Bahru later this month, with fixed fares and advance booking options. This move responds to increasing demand for travel between Singapore and Malaysia, supported by the Land Transport Authority's goal to improve cross-border transport.

SINGAPORE, September 21 — ComfortDelGro (CDG), Singapore ’s largest taxi operator, is gearing up to launch cross-border taxi services to Johor Bahru later this month, providing commuters with a more seamless mode of transport between the two neighboring countries. The announcement, made on Thursday via a Facebook post, details the fare structure and operational aspects of this new service.

Fixed fares have been established: a S$80 (RM262) charge applies for journeys originating in Singapore and terminating at Johor Bahru’s Larkin Terminal. Furthermore, for passengers seeking pick-ups, the service will be available from the Ban San Street taxi stand at a rate of S$60, and from Singapore Changi Airport at S$120. The initiative reflects the company's response to the rising demand for cross-border travel, promising greater convenience and choices for passengers, alongside increased earning prospects for its cab drivers. \The introduction of this new cross-border taxi service by CDG follows the Singapore Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) assessment of existing cross-border transportation provisions. In a Facebook post dated September 2, the LTA acknowledged that there was room for improvement within the existing cross-border taxi framework. The authority recognized and highlighted the considerable demand from Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia, noting that the current services were struggling to fully satisfy the needs of the traveling public. The LTA emphasized that a crucial shared objective is to furnish safe and lawful travel alternatives for Singaporean commuters. The LTA’s perspective underlines the significance of CDG's expansion as a crucial element in enhancing the overall transport experience, enabling greater access for individuals to move comfortably and compliantly across the border. The operation will be managed by a contingent of 90 licensed cross-border cabbies, available for booking up to 24 hours in advance, reflecting CDG’s proactive approach to adapting to the evolving transport demands. \This strategic move by ComfortDelGro not only caters to the increasing need for efficient cross-border travel, but also aligns with the larger objective of fostering a more integrated and convenient transport network. The provision of fixed fare options and the expansion in pick-up points demonstrate CDG’s commitment to offering enhanced value and simplicity to its customer base. By proactively addressing the identified shortcomings in the existing cross-border taxi services, both CDG and the LTA are collaboratively working to improve the ease and reliability of transportation between Singapore and Malaysia. The increased number of licensed cabbies assigned to the service is essential to meet anticipated demand and provide timely and reliable transportation options for travelers. The company spokesperson mentioned that they were keen to provide additional travel choices, creating more employment for its drivers in a rapidly changing transport industry landscape. This initiative indicates a response to market dynamics and the determination of the company to remain at the forefront of offering innovative and user-focused transportation solutions. The fixed fare system provides transparency in pricing and offers passengers predictability when planning their cross-border journeys, eliminating uncertainty about costs. The company's response demonstrates a dedication to customer satisfaction and an agile reaction to address current travel needs





