Comedian Joanne Kam Poh Poh Returns to the Spotlight after Hospital Stay, Cosmobeauté Festival in Borneo

Comedian Joanne Kam Poh Poh has shared an update on her recent health scare, which saw her admitted to hospital in Kota Kinabalu. She is now showing signs of recovery and awaiting a minor procedure before discharge. Meanwhile, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo have launched the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026, expanding into East Malaysia at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Kuala Lumpur: Comedian Joanne Kam Poh Poh is bouncing back after a recent health scare that saw her admitted to hospital in Kota Kinabalu. In an Instagram update, Joanne said she was still under medical care but showed signs of recovery, noting she was awaiting a minor procedure before discharge.

Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26





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Lifestyle Sports Comedician Health Scare Hospital Stay Recovery Week Live Comedy Night Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival Pavilion Kuala Lumpur East Malaysia Sabah International Convention Centre Bibik Poh

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