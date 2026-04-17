Combating Corruption: Managing Perceptions and Narratives is a Major Challenge, Says MACC Chief

The Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, highlights the growing threat of managing public perception and narratives in the fight against corruption. He emphasizes that criminals are manipulating information to protect their interests, eroding public trust in national institutions. Azam Baki calls on the media to play a crucial role in disseminating accurate information and countering baseless claims to maintain the nation's image and ensure effective corruption prevention efforts.

The challenge of managing public perceptions and narratives has emerged as one of the most significant threats in the ongoing battle against corruption. Criminals are increasingly employing strategies to obscure their wrongdoings for personal gain, a situation that is becoming a growing concern for national institutions.

Tan Sri Azam Baki, the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), stated that this manipulation of information directly impacts public trust in the integrity of state institutions. He elaborated that various tactics are being utilized to distort the truth, including the deliberate sowing of doubt regarding institutional credibility and the incessant repetition of unfounded allegations.

These baseless claims, when repeated frequently, can begin to be perceived as factual, while genuine and verified information gets lost amidst a deluge of misleading content designed to confuse the public. This erosion of credibility can significantly hinder the effectiveness of anti-corruption initiatives.

In light of this, the role of the media becomes paramount. The media is indispensable in ensuring that information disseminated to the public is accurate, unbiased, and not swayed by unsubstantiated narratives. Azam Baki stressed that fostering public confidence in anti-corruption efforts cannot be solely the responsibility of the government; it requires the unwavering support of the media in delivering factual and reliable information.

Without clear and evidence-based communication, negative perceptions are likely to persist, influencing external views and ultimately damaging the nation's international image. Therefore, he issued a strong appeal to all stakeholders, particularly media practitioners, to continue fulfilling their vital function in countering misleading narratives and reinforcing the people's trust in the anti-corruption agenda





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Corruption MACC Perception Management Narrative Control Media Responsibility

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