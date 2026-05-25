Colombia's World Cup Squad Named with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz Leading the Charge

Colombia's World Cup squad has been named, with captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz leading an experienced team. The squad includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals.

Colombia 's World Cup squad has been named by coach Nestor Lorenzo , with captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz leading an experienced team.

The squad includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals. Colombia secured qualification after a strong South American campaign and will look to improve on their best World Cup finish of reaching the quarter-finals in 2014. The team will hold a training camp in Bogota before friendlies against Costa Rica and Jordan, ahead of their Group K opener against Uzbekistan on June 17.

The 26-man squad features a mix of experience and youth, with several players having gained international experience in the past few years. Colombia will be hoping to make a strong impact in the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada next month. The team will be looking to build on their recent form, which saw them secure qualification for the World Cup after a strong campaign in the South American qualifying rounds.

Colombia's best World Cup finish was in 2014, when they reached the quarter-finals in Brazil. The team will be hoping to improve on this result and make a deeper run in the tournament. The squad features a mix of players from different clubs and countries, with several players having gained experience in top-tier leagues such as the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga.

Colombia's World Cup squad is a reflection of the country's rich football history and the team's commitment to developing young players. The team will be looking to make a strong impact in the tournament and bring pride to the Colombian nation. The 26-man squad features a mix of experience and youth, with several players having gained international experience in the past few years.

Colombia will be hoping to make a strong impact in the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada next month. The team will be looking to build on their recent form, which saw them secure qualification for the World Cup after a strong campaign in the South American qualifying rounds. Colombia's best World Cup finish was in 2014, when they reached the quarter-finals in Brazil.

The team will be hoping to improve on this result and make a deeper run in the tournament. The squad features a mix of players from different clubs and countries, with several players having gained experience in top-tier leagues such as the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga. Colombia's World Cup squad is a reflection of the country's rich football history and the team's commitment to developing young players.

The team will be looking to make a strong impact in the tournament and bring pride to the Colombian nation





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