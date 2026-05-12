College Student Charged with Murder of 19-Year-Old in Ketereh

A college student has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkifly in Ketereh on 30 April. The accused, Muhammad Hazim Muhammad, 19, faces the death penalty or up to 40 years of imprisonment.

A college student has been charged at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkifly in Ketereh on 30 April.

The accused, Muhammad Hazim Muhammad, 19, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid. However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The accused faces the death penalty or up to 40 years of imprisonment. According to the charge, the accused allegedly caused the death of Nurfisya Zulkifly between 11:40 PM on 30 April and 12:20 AM on 1 May along Jalan Pengkalan Piah in Ketereh, Kelantan.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for a term of up to 40 years. If not sentenced to death, the accused faces a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction. The prosecution was led by Kelantan State Prosecution Director Wan Azimah Yaacob, assisted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Nadzir Abdullah and Ahmad Naabil Mohamed Asri. The accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Alias Ibrahim.

Earlier, the prosecution requested a new case management date to obtain several expert reports. The court set 2 July for mention and case management, according to a report by Harian Metro. The murder of Nurfisya Zulkifly In the 1 May incident, Nurfisya’s body was discovered in Kampung Padang Simah, Ketereh, with 61 stab wounds across her body.

Kelantan Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, previously stated that the victim was found without any identification documents; however, her identity was later confirmed through fingerprint checks conducted by the National Registration Department (JPN). Police believe the victim was killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the location where it was discovered. Following the investigation, police remanded four individuals, including two elderly persons believed to be the parents of one of the suspects.

The elderly couple were later released on police bail. Stay tuned to WORLD OF BUZZ as we keep you updated. Also read: PDRM: Several Individuals, Believed to be Drunk, Beat Up Man at Kepong Eatery for ‘Glaring’ at The





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Murder Charge Magistrate’S Court Kota Bharu Section 302 Of The Penal Code Death Penalty Imprisonment Fingerprint Checks National Registration Department Remanded Elderly Couple

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