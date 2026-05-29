Coinbase and Kalshi Introduce Perpetual Crypto Futures on Regulated U.S. Exchanges After CFTC Approval

Coinbase and Kalshi have received CFTC approval to list perpetual crypto futures, bringing these high-leverage derivatives under U.S. regulatory oversight for the first time. The move aims to provide a secure domestic alternative to offshore venues, though concerns about retail investor risks remain.

The launch of perpetual crypto futures on regulated U.S. exchanges marks a watershed moment for digital asset trading domestically. Coinbase and Kalshi have announced the introduction of these instruments following approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ).

Perpetual futures, often called "perps," are derivative contracts that do not have an expiration date. This structure allows traders to hold positions indefinitely without needing to roll contracts into future periods. A defining feature of perpetual futures is their ability to offer high leverage, frequently reaching ratios of 50-to-1 or more, which enables investors to significantly amplify their exposure to price movements in underlying crypto assets.

The CFTC's approval effectively moves these products from a regulatory gray area often serviced by offshore venues into a formal, onshore regulatory framework. This transition aims to provide greater security and transparency for both institutional and retail investors who previously accessed such products through less regulated international platforms. Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi, emphasized the benefits, stating that onshore, regulated perps will improve capital allocation and risk management for American businesses.

The decision follows a period of explosive growth in perpetual futures trading volume, which reached $61.7 trillion in 2025, a 29% increase from 2024, according to CryptoQuant. This growth has been driven by traders seeking new avenues to profit from volatility during a broader slump in token prices since October.

However, the launch also intensifies concerns about the risks associated with highly leveraged derivatives for retail investors. The use of extreme leverage can cause rapid and substantial losses, where even minor adverse price movements can completely wipe out a trader's position. Experts caution that this environment demands a level of sophistication and risk awareness that may not be普遍 present among individual investors.

For Kalshi, this development represents a major strategic pivot beyond its origins as a prediction market platform, transforming it into a broader financial derivatives exchange.

"This marks Kalshi's evolution from prediction market leader to next-gen derivatives exchange," Mansour added. The CFTC, while granting listing approval, also issued a policy statement clarifying its oversight approach. It mandated a case-by-case regulatory review process for any new perpetual products that reference assets not currently approved, signaling a cautious but progressive stance toward the expanding universe of crypto derivatives.

This move by two prominent U.S. firms podría reshape the competitive landscape, potentially drawing volume away from offshore equivalents by offering a compliant domestic alternative. The industry now watches closely to see how institutional adoption will unfold and whether retail participation will be adequately protected under the new regulatory umbrella





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