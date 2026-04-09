Coalition Backs 30km/h Speed Limits in School Zones to Protect Children

A coalition of NGOs supports amendments to the Road Transport Act to enforce 30km/h speed limits in school zones, emphasizing the urgency of protecting children and implementing clear enforcement measures.

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of non-governmental organisations has come out in strong support of proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987. The amendments aim to officially establish 30km/h speed limits in designated school zones across the country. The Safer Streets and Sustainable Transport Coalition (SSSTC), a key advocate for safer roads, has thrown its weight behind the Transport Ministry's initiative, recognizing its potential to significantly enhance the safety of children.

This endorsement highlights the growing consensus on the importance of prioritizing road safety, particularly in areas frequented by vulnerable road users. The SSSTC has not only endorsed the proposed speed limits but has also stressed the critical need for robust and clearly defined enforcement mechanisms to ensure their effectiveness. The coalition believes that the success of the initiative hinges on how well the regulations are implemented and adhered to, advocating for swift action to bring the changes into force. They are calling for urgency in the implementation process, underscoring the vital role the amendments play in safeguarding the lives of schoolchildren. The coalition's commitment reflects a broader societal concern for child safety and a determination to reduce road traffic accidents, especially those that involve children.\The SSSTC has put forth specific recommendations to strengthen the effectiveness of the new regulations. They have proposed a RM300 fine for drivers caught exceeding the 30km/h speed limit within the designated school zones. This measure is intended to deter speeding and act as a deterrent to unsafe driving practices near schools. In addition to the fine, the coalition has recommended that school zones be clearly defined as areas within a 200-meter radius of school entrances. This clear delineation aims to provide motorists with unambiguous guidance and ensure they are aware of the speed restrictions. Furthermore, the SSSTC advocates for the implementation of street design elements that inherently encourage slower speeds. These measures include raised crosswalks and refuge islands, which can help to naturally reduce vehicle speeds, creating a safer environment for pedestrians, especially children. These recommendations reflect a holistic approach to road safety, integrating both enforcement and infrastructural improvements to foster a safer environment for all road users. Transit Malaysia chairman Muhammad Zulkarnain Hamzah emphasized the benefits of safe school streets, highlighting that they reduce road danger and allow children more freedom to walk and play. The focus is on creating environments where children can safely navigate their surroundings, rather than solely depending on large-scale infrastructure projects. This underscores the potential for smaller, targeted interventions to yield significant safety improvements, showing that careful planning and execution can provide a meaningful impact on road safety.\The SSSTC, which boasts a membership of approximately 20 organizations, including environmental watchdog RimbaWatch and disability advocates IncluCity, represents a broad spectrum of interests united by a shared commitment to creating safer and more sustainable transport systems. The coalition's diverse membership demonstrates the widespread support for the proposed amendments. The Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, previously confirmed that the enforcement of the 30km/h speed limits would incorporate automated cameras and monitoring during peak school hours. This technological integration aims to enhance enforcement capabilities and ensure that the speed limits are consistently upheld. The use of automated systems can help to monitor compliance and address speeding effectively. Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, announced in July 2024 that the 30km/h limit would become mandatory, reinforcing the government's commitment to prioritizing road safety. The ongoing amendment process involves collaboration between the Works Ministry, the Education Ministry, and the police, ensuring that the changes are comprehensive and well-coordinated. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of a multi-agency approach to road safety, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders are involved in creating and implementing effective measures. The commitment from all levels of government demonstrates a strong drive to make roads safer, especially near schools, and reduce fatalities and injuries associated with speeding in those areas. The initiative indicates a forward-thinking approach, recognizing the need to modernize existing regulations and integrate technology and community involvement to achieve the desired goals





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Road Safety School Zones Speed Limits Child Safety Road Transport Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAP CEC backs govt’s strategy to tackle global crisisApril 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom said ⁠on Monday it has signed a long-term agreement with ⁠Google to develop and supply future generations of custom ‌artificial intelligence chips and other components for the company's next-generation AI racks through 2031.

Read more »

Malaysia Backs Turkiye's Call for Restraint in West Asia Conflict, Anwar SaysPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia's support for Turkiye's advocacy for restraint in the West Asia conflict and emphasized the importance of international law and multilateral cooperation during the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026.

Read more »

U Mobile's new ULTRA Prepaid now offers no speed cap for 5G. RM50 prepaid offers 500GB data and 2x ULTRA5G Priority passNo more unlimited plans with speed cap. U Mobile's ULTRA Prepaid now comes with unlimited speed. Malaysia's first Prepaid with commercial 5G Network slicing.

Read more »

U Mobile's ULTRA Prepaid Offers No Speed Cap 5G and Priority PassesU Mobile's new ULTRA Prepaid plans now offer uncapped 5G speeds, with a RM50 option providing 500GB of data and two ULTRA5G Priority passes. Weekly and monthly plans are available, starting from RM12 and RM28 respectively. Free ULTRA5G Priority Passes are also offered across all U Mobile plans.

Read more »

‘Speed up factory legalising op in Kulai’April 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom said ⁠on Monday it has signed a long-term agreement with ⁠Google to develop and supply future generations of custom ‌artificial intelligence chips and other components for the company's next-generation AI racks through 2031.

Read more »

Grab to launch ‘Carri’ robot to speed up deliveries and boost driver efficiencyJAKARTA, April 8 — South-east Asia’s top ride-hailing and delivery firm, Grab, is planning to introduce “Carri”, a physical automation robot, to bridge the gap between...

Read more »