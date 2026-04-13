Coachella 2026: Collaborations and Theatrical Moments Define a Memorable Weekend

Coachella 2026 featured surprise collaborations, Broadway-style performances, and a focus on shared artistic experiences. Headliners included Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE, The xx, Ethel Cain, Addison Rae, and sombr, highlighting both established and emerging artists.

Coachella , which drew over 100,000 attendees across two weekends, began in 1999 as a response to escalating concert prices. Founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen, it initially positioned itself as a rock-focused alternative to Woodstock, emphasizing affordability, safety, and a focus on music. In 2001, tickets were priced at a mere $65, featuring headliners like Weezer and Fatboy Slim. Since then, Coachella has undergone a significant transformation, evolving beyond its niche appeal for rock enthusiasts and hippies to become a large-scale cultural phenomenon. Tickets now command prices upwards of $499, and the guest list has expanded to include celebrities, brands, influencers, and fashion elites. As we reflect on the first weekend of Coachella 2026, let's delve into some of the most memorable moments from this year's Coachella Valley Music Festival .

KATSEYE surprised the audience with HUNTR/X during their Coachella set, performing 'Golden' midway through their performance, a collaboration that highlighted the shared fandom and brought a new dynamic to KATSEYE's sound. This year's lineup went beyond just featuring star power; it truly embraced the spirit of shared experiences. Across the various stages, artists creatively integrated collaborations to amplify their sets, blurring genre boundaries and creating something more dynamic than individual performances. These highlights included surprise guest appearances, cross-generational collaborations, and cinematic staging incorporating actors and narrative elements. Coachella 2026 felt less like a collection of individual acts and more like a series of artistic dialogues, setting the stage for a weekend where the most talked-about moments revolved around who artists brought with them.

Sabrina Carpenter launched her Broadway-style headlining set with a special appearance by Susan Sarandon, who played an older version of the star. Fans were transported to “Sabrinawood” for a full hour and a half, complete with a Hollywood Walk of Fame setting and an impressive water show. It was a grand, theatrical spectacle, perfectly in line with what we've come to expect from the Short n' Sweet singer. Her setlist prioritized newer, viral hits like “House Tour” and “When Did You Get Hot,” while omitting some of her older fan favorites such as “Nonsense” and “Fast Times.”

On Saturday, KATSEYE made their Coachella debut, starting with their new single “Pinky Up.” The performance was held without Manon Bannerman, who was later seen supporting the group in the crowd. Halfway through their set, they brought HUNTR/X on stage to perform “Golden” from the K-pop Demon Hunters film. This collaboration was a natural fit, given their shared fan base, and infused KATSEYE’s sound with a refreshing new element. Meanwhile, The xx returned to the Coachella stage after an eight-year hiatus. Jamie Smith, Oliver Sim, and Romy Madley Croft, all dressed in their iconic all-black attire, opened with “Crystalised,” as if no time had passed. While the group had been on a break, each member remained active: Jamie xx continued to be a festival mainstay, Romy established herself with her club-driven album 'Mid Air', and Sim explored darker, minimalist themes with 'Hideous Bastard.' Their comeback served as a reminder of their timeless influence. It’s hard to imagine artists like Billie Eilish without the blueprint The xx laid down. The group's performance, concluding with “Intro,” proved that taking a break doesn’t diminish a legacy; it strengthens it.

Over at the Mojave Tent, Ethel Cain delivered one of the weekend's most captivating performances. The Florida-born singer set the mood early on with a billboard on the road to the festival stating, “Go see Ethel Cain or the Devil will get you,” referencing old American highway signage. Her performance of “Ptolemaea” was both eerie and electrifying, with fans praising her as the embodiment of “disturbs the comfortable, comforts the disturbed.” Saturday continued with more standout performances. Addison Rae showcased her evolution from a TikTok dancer to one of pop's most intriguing figures. Her Coachella set fully embraced a camp aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Moulin Rouge, unapologetically celebrating the 2000s, and embracing hyper-referential elements. She began with “Diet Pepsi,” and then moved to tracks like “Obsessed” and “Money Is Everything,” complete with a faux money boa and high-energy crowd interactions. The choreography was equally diverse, blending TikTok-inspired moves with belly dancing, vogue, and a contemporary routine that featured Maddie Ziegler. Regardless of personal opinions, Rae clearly understood the pulse of pop culture, suggesting that the rest of us might just be catching up.

One of the most sought-after time slots, the Outdoor Theatre at sunset, was given to sombr, whose performance attracted a huge audience that spilled over the grounds. Opening with “Homewrecker,” he moved through a set that explored his alternative roots before bringing out Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins for “1979.” The collaboration felt seamless, bridging generational gaps, a trend that's becoming more common among young artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo inviting Robert Smith to perform at Glastonbury.





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