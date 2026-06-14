Coach Nagelsmann Emphasizes Improvement Despite 7-1 Win Over Curacao

German coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasized that his team should not get too complacent despite their 7-1 win over Curacao in a Group E match at the World Cup. According to Nagelsmann, the victory has given the team a boost in confidence, but he has reminded them that they will face even tougher challenges if they want to make it far in the prestigious tournament.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasized that his team should not get too complacent despite their 7-1 win over Curacao in a Group E match at the World Cup .

According to Nagelsmann, the victory has given the team a boost in confidence, but he has reminded them that they will face even tougher challenges if they want to make it far in the prestigious tournament. Germany began the match brightly before being shocked by the equalizing goal from Curacao to tie the score at 1-1 at the end of the first half.

However, the four-time world champion bounced back to take a 3-1 lead before the break and continued to dominate the game in the second half to secure a big win.

"It was an excellent start. In the first 15 minutes, we created many opportunities, but the Curacao equalizing goal was a surprise. What made me happy was how the players reacted after that. Curacao played better than many expected and showed courage throughout the game," Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann stated that scoring seven goals in the World Cup stage is not easy, so he is pleased with the performance of his team. However, Nagelsmann emphasized that there are still many aspects that need to be improved before their next match.

"We are on the right track, but there are still things that can be improved. We are aware that a stronger opponent is waiting for us in this tournament," he said. Nagelsmann also commented on the performance of his team, saying that Germany managed to maintain their composure when the score was tied at 1-1 before picking up the pace in the second half.

"One team came with very high expectations, while the other did not have the same kind of pressure. In that situation, we had to remain calm and patient. The players have committed fully and played with high intensity. If we can maintain that level, the chances of having a good tournament are bright," he said.

Nagelsmann also acknowledged that the victory is very important for raising the team's confidence and restoring the faith of the fans back home.

"We needed a convincing win like this. Confidence has been there, but it's increased now. It's important to show the German people that we can produce our best performances," he said





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