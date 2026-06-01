Clothing Rental Services: A Sustainable Alternative or Just a Complicated Reality?

Experts say renting can still be a better option in some situations, particularly for special occasion outfits that may otherwise only be worn once. However, they also said consumers should think carefully about how often they are ordering, shipping and returning clothing. For consumers trying to shop more sustainably overall, experts said some of the simple options may still be the most effective, like re-wearing clothing, repairing items, swapping with friends, buying secondhand or donating pieces so they continue to be used.

Some of the simple options may still be the most effective, like re-wearing clothing, repairing items, swapping with friends, buying secondhand or donating pieces so they continue to be used.

For weddings, vacations or other special occasions, more consumers are turning to clothing rental services instead of buying something new. These subscription-based services, often marketed as a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, ship straight to customers everything from everyday and workwear to dresses, handbags and formalwear. A recent survey from ThredUp suggests others face the same predicament, with the resale platform finding 87% of wedding guests said they had purchased at least one outfit they wore only once.

One garment can be worn by multiple people instead of being tethered to a single closet. However, fashion and logistics experts say the reality of rental subscriptions is more complicated, especially once shipping, returns and consumer habits are factored in. Kate Fletcher, a professor of sustainability, design and fashion systems at Manchester Metropolitan University, said rental services can sometimes encourage the same mindset that drives fast fashion.

But Fletcher said many of those environmental benefits can be undermined by repeated shipping, returns and cleaning. Aja Barber, a sustainability consultant and writer, said people often overlook the footprint of those processes.





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