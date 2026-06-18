Climate Change Threatens Seabirds with Habitat Loss and Longer Journeys

Research indicates that accelerating climate change is compressing the habitable ranges of many seabird species, compelling them to undertake longer migrations to survive. The study, analyzing over 120 Procellariiformes species, projects dramatic range reductions by 2100, especially under high-emission scenarios, risking extinction for several already vulnerable birds.

A new study reveals that climate change is likely to shrink the geographic ranges of seabirds and force them to travel greater distances to find suitable habitats, increasing their extinction risk .

Warmer oceans have already been linked to declines in fish size, but this research shows that seabirds such as albatrosses, shearwaters, and petrels are also experiencing range contractions. Using statistical models spanning millions of years, scientists projected future scenarios and found a consistent pattern: faster climate change consistently correlated with smaller distribution ranges. The lead author, Jorge Avaria-Llautureo, explained that as suitable habitats shrink and mortality rises, birds must emigrate to find new livable areas.

However, the farther these new habitats are, the harder it becomes for species with limited flight capacity to reach them, heightening extinction risk. Under a worst-case warming scenario, 70% of studied species could see their ranges reduced by 2100, with four-Galapagos petrel, Jouanin petrel, Newell's shearwater, and white-vented storm petrel-facing particularly high extinction danger. The study underscores the urgent need to mitigate fossil fuel emissions to protect marine biodiversity





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Seabirds Climate Change Habitat Loss Extinction Risk Marine Ecosystems

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