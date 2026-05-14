Climate Activists Urge Movie Stars to Fly Economy or Take the Train to Cannes Amid Fuel Crisis

Climate activists are urging movie stars to fly economy or take the train to Cannes after saying private jets burned two million litres of kerosene getting them to the film festival last year. With the war in the Middle East sparking a global fuel crisis, research by environmental group Transport and Environment (T&E) said 750 private jet flights ferried A-listers and Hollywood executives to the world’s biggest film festival last year. Former private jet pilot Katie Thompson said stars should follow the example of "Narcos" actor Pedro Pascal and fly economy class to Cannes. T&E say that two-thirds of private jets are exempt from carbon taxes under current EU rules, amid fear of reprisals from the Trump administration if the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is expanded to include them. Countries across the world have been hit by fuel rationing as Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz heads towards it fourth month after the United States and Israel attacked Tehran. More than 500 flights have already been cancelled in France alone, with up to 20 million passengers likely to be affected by disruption in Germany over the summer holiday period. The EU needs to close the loopholes to make sure that all private jets and international flights (outside the EU) are subject to carbon taxes in future.

This photograph shows a general view of the red carpet arrival area at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Climate activists are urging movie stars to fly economy or take the train to Cannes after saying private jets burned two million litres of kerosene getting them to the film festival last year. With the war in the Middle East sparking a global fuel crisis, research by environmental group Transport and Environment (T&E) said 750 private jet flights ferried A-listers and Hollywood executives to the world’s biggest film festival last year.

Former private jet pilot Katie Thompson said stars should follow the example of "Narcos" actor Pedro Pascal and fly economy class to Cannes. T&E say that two-thirds of private jets are exempt from carbon taxes under current EU rules, amid fear of reprisals from the Trump administration if the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is expanded to include them.

Countries across the world have been hit by fuel rationing as Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz heads towards it fourth month after the United States and Israel attacked Tehran. More than 500 flights have already been cancelled in France alone, with up to 20 million passengers likely to be affected by disruption in Germany over the summer holiday period.

The EU needs to close the loopholes to make sure that all private jets and international flights (outside the EU) are subject to carbon taxes in future





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Climate Crisis Fuel Crisis Private Jets Cannes Film Festival A-Listers Hollywood Executives Pedro Pascal Economy Class Carbon Taxes Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Fuel Rationing Disruption Germany Summer Holiday Period EU Private Jets International Flights

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