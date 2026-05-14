Cleaner charged with murder in Manjung robbery case

A cleaner has been charged with the murder of an 85-year-old man during a robbery at his house in Manjung, Penang. The accused, M. Manimaran, 27, pleaded not guilty to a charge of using methamphetamine at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office.

MANJUNG : A cleaner was charged in the Magistrate's Court on Thursday (May 14) with the murder of an 85-year-old man during a robbery at the victim's house last week.

M. Manimaran, 27, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out before magistrate Asma' Nahdiyya Che Ab Rahim. The court then fixed Aug 20 for mention of the case pending post-mortem reports. The man was charged with intentionally causing the death of Tang Kai Kong at Jalan Melayu, Ayer Tawar, Manjung, between 3am and 4am last Thursday.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and whipping of at least 12 strokes upon conviction if the death penalty is not imposed. During the same proceedings, Manimaran pleaded not guilty to a charge of using methamphetamine at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office, Manjung District Police Headquarters, at 12.30pm last Friday.

The accused, represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Nur Aini Osman, was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 if convicted. - Bernam





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Manjung Murder Robbery Cleaner National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Offi Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 Penal Code

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