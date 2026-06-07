Clean and Accountable Leadership Essential for Malaysian Football Reformation

The future of national football must be driven by clean, integritous leaders free from controversy to bring change in the Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ).

Local sports observer Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli noted that while the constitutional amendments proposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA have been fully accepted by the FAM member associations, the main issue is no longer constitutional reform but the election of new leaders to head the governing body.

"Now it is not just about statutes, but about who will be elected. That is most important," he told Mingguan Malaysia. He stressed that the current electoral space appears limited, yet FAM affiliates must dare to make changes by giving opportunities to fresh candidates who are cleaner and untainted by any controversy. He added that old leaders with questionable records should not be recycled if Malaysian football truly wants comprehensive reform.

"Choose from among those who are clean, who work, and who are not tainted by various issues. Do not repeat the same leaders with old controversies," he said.

Meanwhile, he also emphasized that leadership in football must be built from the ground up with a supportive and efficient administrative ecosystem, while providing room for new talents to emerge.

"Leaders can be shaped, but there must be system support and a strong team around them," he commented. He added that this is also crucial to ensure aspects of integrity, monitoring, and administrative structures run in a more organized manner aligned with international standards.

"What matters is not who manages, but how accountability is enforced," he stressed





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Malaysia FAM Leadership Reform Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAS President Confirms Meeting with UMNO Leadership Amid Calls for Muafakat Nasional 2.0PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed a meeting between party leaders and UMNO counterparts, fueling speculation about the revival of the Malay political pact Muafakat Nasional. The meeting took place during UMNO's Political Bureau session in Kuala Lumpur. Deputy PAS President Tuan Ibrahim had earlier called for renewed Malay-Muslim unity ahead of possible state elections.

Read more »

Address longstanding shortage of healthcare resources, give update on PJ hospital project's progressHolding the government accountable is the responsibility of every politician and an essential component of any democratic system.

Read more »

Mydin Director Says Malaysia's Essential Goods Supply Remains Stable Amid Global UncertaintiesIn a Bernama TV interview, Mydin Managing Director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin explained how coordinated planning by retailers, steady agricultural output and forward‑buying tactics keep food and other essentials well stocked, while newly announced cash‑aid programmes are expected to spur consumer spending and support small businesses.

Read more »

Can China fill funding and leadership gaps after America quit the WHO?IPOH: Fourteen days since being reported missing on May 23, hiker Jaslinda Saludin, 49, has been found safe near Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh, in Tapah, on Saturday (June 6) afternoon.

Read more »