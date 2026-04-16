Clarifying the Islamic Stance: Is Speaking to the Deceased in Graves Permitted?

An examination of Islamic teachings regarding the practice of speaking to the deceased while visiting graves, with insights from preacher Ustaz Jafri and scholarly consensus.

The passing of a beloved individual to the eternal realm is an experience that transcends simple words. While acceptance of divine decree is paramount, moments of profound and unbridgeable longing can arise. In such instances, prayers are offered as a conduit to convey these feelings of yearning. It is also common for some to visit graves, reciting Yasin and prayers for those who have departed. Occasionally, one might witness individuals conversing while visiting cemeteries. There are claims that Islam prohibits speaking to the deceased in their graves. However, the veracity of this assertion warrants examination.

Preacher Ustaz Jafri has shed light on this very matter, clarifying whether the act of speaking to the deceased is indeed forbidden.

Ustaz Jafri Mahmoodi, a freelance Islamic preacher, recently addressed the alleged prohibition against conversing with the deceased. In a video shared on TikTok, he offered examples, such as children visiting their deceased parents' graves and saying, 'Dad, we are here.' He then proceeded to present the scholarly opinions on this issue. Ustaz Jafri explained that there is, in fact, no prohibition from Islamic scholars against speaking with those in their graves, citing several key points.

Firstly, the deceased find comfort when the living visit them. He referenced Ibnu Qayyim's book, Ar-Ruuh, which states that the deceased recognize their visitors, feel pleased by their presence, and this is a consensus among the Salaf (early generations of Muslims). Furthermore, Ustaz Jafri highlighted a Hadith narrated by Imam Al Baihaqi and others, which states that when someone passes by a graveyard and greets a deceased person they know, the deceased recognizes them and responds to the greeting. If they greet an unknown deceased person, that individual in the grave also responds to the greeting. He then presented a third piece of evidence from a Hadith narrated by Anas Bin Malik RA concerning the Battle of Badr. After the battle, the bodies of enemy soldiers lay unburied for three days. Prophet Muhammad SAW approached these bodies and spoke to them, specifically addressing four prominent Quraysh leaders who had been killed: Abu Jahl bin Hisham, Umayyah bin Khalaf, Utbah bin Rabi'ah, and Shaybah bin Rabi'ah. The Prophet asked them if they had found the truth their Lord had promised, stating that he had indeed found what his Lord had promised. Sayyidina Umar RA, witnessing this, questioned the Prophet, asking how the deceased could hear his words when they were mere decaying corpses. The Prophet replied, 'By Him in Whose hand is my soul, you do not hear my words any better than they do. It is just that they are unable to reply.' Ustaz Jafri confirmed that this Hadith is authentically narrated by Imam Muslim.

Based on these proofs, Ustaz Jafri concluded that there is no issue with individuals speaking to the deceased when visiting cemeteries. He emphasized that anything beyond this is left to the will of Allah SWT. The website of the Mufti of Selangor also supports this view, stating that there is no prohibition against speaking to the deceased during grave visits. It reiterates that offering greetings to the deceased is part of the etiquette of visiting graves. The site cites a Hadith narrated from Buraidah al-Aslami RA, where Prophet Muhammad SAW taught his companions, upon visiting graves, to say: 'Peace be upon you, O inhabitants of this abode, from among the believers and the Muslims. Indeed, we will join you, if Allah wills. You have preceded us, and we are to follow you. We ask Allah to grant us and you well-being.' The Hadith's meaning conveys that greetings and prayers for the deceased are encouraged as a practice taught by the Prophet himself, fostering a connection and acknowledging their presence, with the understanding that ultimate knowledge rests with Allah





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