Civil Society Urges Malaysia to Reconsider Blanket Social Media Ban for Youth

A coalition of civil society groups calls on the Malaysian government to drop plans for a social media ban for under-16s, advocating for a rights-based approach to online safety instead.

A diverse coalition of civil society organizations and concerned individuals has formally issued a collective appeal to the Malaysia n government, calling for the immediate withdrawal of a controversial proposal that seeks to implement a blanket ban on social media access for individuals under the age of 16.

While these stakeholders openly acknowledge that the rapid evolution of digital platforms has introduced significant challenges regarding the well-being of young users and the broader population, they argue vehemently that a total prohibition is a misguided, disproportionate, and ultimately ineffective policy tool. The group contends that such a heavy-handed approach fails to address the underlying structural issues inherent in modern digital ecosystems and risks severely compromising the rights to privacy and freedom of expression for all citizens, regardless of their age. In their joint statement, the signatories emphasize that the digital world is an essential arena for modern life, offering opportunities for education, social connection, and development. They argue that excluding children from these spaces does not solve the root causes of online harm but rather forces these issues into the shadows. Instead of opting for simplistic, punitive measures that isolate the youth, the coalition advocates for a sophisticated, rights-respecting regulatory framework. Such a framework should focus on tackling the systemic drivers of digital risks, such as predatory platform design, exploitative algorithmic business models, invasive data harvesting practices, and the current lack of regulatory accountability. The group maintains that children do not require exclusion from digital life, but rather robust protections, better digital literacy training, and a safer digital environment that upholds their fundamental rights. Furthermore, the coalition points to findings from international bodies, including committees reviewing Malaysia's progress on child rights, which have highlighted critical gaps in the country's current approach. These international experts have expressed concern over the persistent digital divide, the lack of comprehensive digital literacy, and the potential for age-based prohibitions to restrict access to educational and child-friendly content. The signatories urge the government to align all future legislative efforts with both the Federal Constitution and international commitments such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. They propose a 'whole-of-society' approach that involves meaningful consultation with parents, educators, human rights advocates, and children themselves. By moving away from top-down mandates and embracing collaborative, evidence-based policy making, the government has the opportunity to create a digital landscape that is truly safe, inclusive, and accountable for everyone, while simultaneously safeguarding the democratic principles of transparency and parliamentary oversight





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Digital Rights Malaysia Online Safety Child Protection Freedom Of Expression

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exco man urges pivot to ‘brain linkage’ for chip sector growthSelangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han says Malaysia should tap global talent networks instead of worrying about brain drain.

Read more »

Anwar Urges PKR Leadership to Prioritize Public Service Over Petty Disputes, Gear Up for ElectionsPKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls on party leaders to avoid internal conflicts and focus on serving the people, emphasizing the need for unity and preparation for the upcoming general election. He criticizes leaders who are active during campaigns but lazy afterward and outlines a performance-based allocation system for party branches.

Read more »

Govt Urges Solar ATAP Adoption To Tackle Electricity Cost VolatilityThe government is urging both domestic and non-domestic electricity users to subscribe to the Solar ATAP programme.

Read more »

DAP Marks 60th Anniversary: Nga Kor Ming Urges Continued Dedication to Service and ProgressAs the Democratic Action Party (DAP) celebrates its 60th anniversary, Deputy National Chairman Nga Kor Ming rallied party members to embrace humility, maintain a hunger for service, and remain focused on delivering for the people. He highlighted the party's evolution from its opposition roots to its current governmental role, underscoring its enduring commitment to democracy, justice, good governance, and equality for all Malaysians. Nga also showcased significant achievements under his ministry, including record property transactions and the approval of numerous affordable housing units and infrastructure projects.

Read more »

Joint letter to the prime minister of Malaysia on the proposed social media ban for under-16s — Civil society organisationsA reform agenda to prioritise the protection of the human rights of children – and everyone – onlineAPRIL 20 — YAB Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,We, the undersigned civil...

Read more »

Malaysia’s Biggest Arms Expo Under Fire: NGOs Target Companies Named In Gaza Genocide ReportA coalition of 38 Malaysian civil society groups, led by BDS Malaysia, submitted a formal memorandum to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, demanding that eight named arms companies…

Read more »