Civil Society Groups Warn of Closing Window for Two-State Solution Ahead of G7 Summit

Palestinian and Israeli civil society organizations met in Paris to issue an urgent call for G7 action on a two-state solution, highlighting the detrimental impact of Israel's right-wing government and presenting an eight-point plan for peace, including a ceasefire and an end to settlements.

PARIS: Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups convened in Paris on Friday to urgently call for international support for a two-state solution , warning that the window of opportunity is rapidly narrowing.

Their meeting occurred against the backdrop of an increasingly right-wing Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which actively opposes the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state and implements policies that undermine the viability of such a solution through continued settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. The gathering, held ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, included high-level participation such as the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and ministers from Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

In a joint statement, the civil society representatives emphasized the shared experience of fear, insecurity, and trauma among both peoples, urging G7 leaders to engage in urgent diplomacy in partnership with grassroots organizations. They presented an eight-point action plan centered on a permanent ceasefire, tangible progress toward a two-state framework, and an immediate halt to settlement activities.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot echoed this sentiment, stating that the current year could be decisive, and reaffirmed France's commitment to the two-state solution-a stance recently mirrored by Britain, Canada, and other nations that recognized Palestinian statehood last year. The conflict's context remains fraught: the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack triggered the Gaza war, and despite a fragile ceasefire largely holding since October, near-daily accusations of violations persist, with the enclave enduring immense humanitarian suffering.

Compounding these challenges, the Palestinian Authority under President Mahmud Abbas suffers from severe weakness and widespread public discontent, further complicating prospects for a unified Palestinian negotiating position





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Two-State Solution G7 Summit Civil Society Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Ceasefire Settlements Paris Meeting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI, Anthropic warn of AI dangers – with an eye on Wall StreetCHANGSHA, China: Wang Junming from central China's Hunan province may be 25 years old, but he is still the size of a baby.

Read more »

Nepal Prepares for Mass Civil Servant RetirementsThe government is preparing to introduce a legislative provision to summarily retire around 10,000 civil servants in a single sweep, targeting bureaucratic downsizing and administrative reform.

Read more »

Mexico Kicks Off 2026 World Cup Amidst Celebration and Civil UnrestThe historic Estadio Azteca hosts the opening clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the festive spirit is tempered by significant social protests and economic grievances in Mexico City.

Read more »

Brace for impact: Malaysian retailers warn worst price increases still coming as US-Iran war festersKUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysian consumers, already weathering months of relentless price hikes, face a sobering warning: the worst may yet be coming.According to the latest...

Read more »