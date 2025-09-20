Civil Society Groups Urge Electoral Reforms to Boost Women's Political Representation in Malaysia

A coalition of civil society organizations in Malaysia is calling for electoral reforms to address the underrepresentation of women in politics, citing the reluctance of male incumbents to step aside as the biggest barrier. They propose a hybrid electoral system, gender quotas, and other measures to create more opportunities for women.

PETALING JAYA: A collective of civil society organizations has pinpointed the primary obstacle hindering the advancement of women in politics: the hesitance of incumbent male politicians to relinquish their positions. This coalition, encompassing 23 civil society groups, five political parties, and various elected officials, emphasized that despite the presence of competent female leaders, opportunities for them remain constrained.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, September 14th, the coalition stated, Male incumbents tenaciously cling to their seats for extended periods, severely limiting avenues for women to participate in elections. They underscored that the underrepresentation of women in both the Malaysian Parliament and state assemblies is not attributable to a deficiency in talent or capability among female candidates. The core issue lies in the persistent hold of men on their positions, thereby obstructing the prospects of women seeking political office. Currently, a mere 30 women hold seats in the 223-seat Dewan Rakyat, representing a percentage of 13.45%. Similarly, only 72 women occupy positions out of a total of 623 state seats nationwide, accounting for 11.56%. The coalition characterized these figures as unacceptably low, and noted that Malaysia's ranking on the Inter-Parliamentary Union's index has fallen to 152nd out of 188 countries globally, placing it second to last in Southeast Asia. \The coalition further highlighted that Malaysia's First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system inherently favors incumbents. Male politicians, fortified by established popularity, often resist replacement, with some even resorting to threats of sabotage if they are displaced, thus discouraging political parties from nominating women candidates. To effectively address these intricate challenges, the coalition advocated for comprehensive electoral reforms. Their proposal centers on the implementation of a hybrid system that blends the FPTP framework with Closed List Proportional Representation (CLPR), which incorporates gender quotas. Such a system, already operational in countries like Thailand and Taiwan, guarantees a minimum proportion of seats for women without necessitating the displacement of existing incumbents. This innovative approach seeks to balance the needs of both established politicians and aspiring female candidates. This proposed solution, as highlighted by the coalition, provides a more equitable distribution of opportunities, contributing to a more inclusive and representative political landscape.\At the state level, the coalition implored the respective governments to convert existing appointed seats into Women-Only Additional Seats (WOAS), which would be exclusively reserved for female candidates. Another model, termed Top-up Women-Only Additional Seats (TWOAS), was designed by the Penang Women’s Development Corporation and is presently under consideration by Selangor, which may soon become the first state to achieve the 30% representation benchmark. The coalition also fervently urged all political parties to nominate at least 30% women candidates in future elections. Additionally, they called for the implementation of a Political Financing Act, which would tie public funding to the number of women successfully elected, thus incentivizing the nomination and support of female candidates. The coalition emphasized the crucial importance of actively creating opportunities through both party structures and electoral reforms. As the statement further explains, Women’s representation can only increase if opportunities are created through party structures and electoral reforms. They also underscored that urgent action is paramount to prevent Malaysia from falling further behind its regional counterparts in terms of gender representation in politics





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women In Politics Electoral Reform Gender Quotas Malaysia Political Representation

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dari Darat Ke Udara, Malaysia Airlines Lancar Penerbangan Dengan Team All-WomenPasukan serba wanita oleh Malaysia Airlines itu mengendalikan penerbangan MH2610 dari Kuala Lumpur ke Kota Kinabalu.

Read more »

Good news in store for civil servants, Malaysians in Budget 2026, says Chief Secretary(Reuters) -Panasonic aims to develop a new type of higher-capacity battery in about two years, potentially extending the driving range of electric vehicles in a groundbreaking advance for the Tesla supplier.

Read more »

628 civil servant bankruptcy cases recorded in Selangor since 2020Selangor records 628 civil servant bankruptcy cases since 2020, with personal loans cited as the primary cause, though numbers show decline.

Read more »

Sky’s The Limit: Malaysia Airlines’ All-Women Flight Makes HistoryMalaysia Airlines' all-women flight from ground operations to the cockpit honours the talent and expertise of women in the company.

Read more »

Anwar jemput PM Thailand baharu Anutin lawat MalaysiaPerdana Menteri Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim menjemput rakan sejawat Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul untuk kunjungan rasmi ke Malaysia.

Read more »

Sabah east coast on alert for strong winds, Civil Defence Force steps up patrolsSANDAKAN, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is on high alert for possible strong winds along the Sabah east coast.Sandakan APM officer Captain (PA) Sulaiman...

Read more »