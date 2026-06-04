Civil‑Society Groups Decry Political Patronage in GLC and Statutory Board Appointments

Bersih and the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs condemn remarks by Johor DAP chief suggesting former assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim could receive a government‑linked appointment as a political reward, citing data on widespread patronage and recent denial of development funds to opposition MPs.

A coalition of civil‑society groups has publicly criticised the suggestion that a former state assemblywoman could be appointed to a government‑linked corporation or statutory board as a reward for political loyalty.

In a joint statement released today, the electoral reform movement Bersih and the free‑market think tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) denounced comments made by Johor Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Teo Nie Ching, who said that former Skudai assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim might be considered for a board seat if she quits electoral politics after the recent Johor state election. The two organisations pointed to data compiled by IDEAS that, as of October 2025, records 238 political appointments to the boards of federal‑level government‑linked companies (GLCs) and statutory bodies.

They highlighted that 78 percent of chairmanships in statutory agencies are currently held by individuals with explicit political connections, while the legal framework governing such appointments remains vague and lacks clear qualification standards. This, the statement warned, creates a climate in which patronage can eclipse merit, expertise and the public interest, undermining the very purpose of governance reform.

The criticism intensified after Marina Ibrahim announced on 31 May that she would retire from active politics and would not contest the Skudai seat in the upcoming election. Teo responded by revealing that the DAP had already planned to field her in the neighbouring Tiram constituency and that the party intended to nominate her for the chairmanship of a statutory body regardless of the election outcome.

Bersih and IDEAS seized on this disclosure to illustrate a broader pattern of selective resource allocation. They cited recent incidents where opposition MPs - Subang's Wong Chen and Petaling Jaya's Lee Chean Chung - were denied access to development funds and to the MyKhas portal, the online system used to disburse constituency‑level allocations.

Both MPs had taken part in the May 17 launch of Parti Bersama Malaysia, a new political formation now led by former PKR leaders Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. The two reform groups argued that the denial of funds and digital access reflects an entrenched practice of using public money as a tool of political reward or punishment, contrary to the principle that development resources should serve all citizens irrespective of party affiliation.

In response, PKR deputy secretary‑general Bryan Ng defended the exclusion of the two MPs, contending that it was not an act of persecution but a logical consequence of their political choices. He maintained that elected representatives who align themselves with a platform that openly seeks to dismantle the incumbent government cannot simultaneously demand that the same government allocate state resources to their constituencies.

The episode underscores a continuing tension in Malaysia's political landscape between calls for transparent, merit‑based appointments and the reality of patronage networks that influence both high‑level board placements and the distribution of constituency development funds. Observers note that without comprehensive legal reforms and enforceable qualification criteria, the risk of politicising public institutions will persist, eroding public confidence in the fairness of governance and hindering the development of a truly level political playing field





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Political Patronage Government‑Linked Corporations Statutory Board Appointments Development Fund Allocation Electoral Reform

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