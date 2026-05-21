Civil Servants' Debt Crisis: 200 Bankruptcy Cases Involving RM4 Million Debts

A growing number of civil servants are falling into severe debt, with many trapped in overlapping loans and using credit facilities. Nearly every bankruptcy case involving civil servants recorded nationwide between January and April 2026 was linked to personal debt and financial commitments.

The country recorded 200 bankruptcy cases involving civil servants in the first four months of 2026, with some individuals owing more than RM4 million. A growing number of civil servants are falling into severe debt, with many trapped in overlapping loans and using credit facilities.

According to the Insolvency Department, nearly every bankruptcy case involving civil servants recorded nationwide between January and April 2026 was linked to personal debt and financial commitments. Selangor Insolvency director Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail said 197 out of the 200 bankruptcy cases involving civil servants recorded in the first four months of this year stemmed from personal loans.

Four of the recorded bankruptcy cases involved debts exceeding RM4 million, which officials believe may include business-related financing or situations where individuals used their names to secure company loans. Speaking during the Selangor-level financial literacy, bankruptcy impact and second chance policy programme, Tengku Intan warned that the figures reflected deeper financial instability affecting Malaysians. Rather than involving reckless luxury spending alone, many cases appear tied to long-term financial pressure and debt accumulation over the years.

The Insolvency Department said other common causes included housing loans, vehicle financing, and credit cards used to cover everyday expenses. There were also cases of borrowers taking out new loans to settle existing ones, creating a cycle of overlapping debt that eventually became unmanageable. Most of those declared bankrupt were civil servants from support and implementation groups, particularly men aged between 35 and 40.

Many had reportedly taken out loans more than a decade after entering government service, suggesting the financial strain developed later in their working lives rather than at the start of their careers. Tengku Intan said this was partly because many men remain the primary financial providers for their households, leaving them more exposed to mounting financial commitments. Sarawak recorded the highest number of bankrupt civil servants this year, with 23 cases, followed by Melaka with 22 and Selangor with 18.

A total of 46 teachers nationwide were declared bankrupt during the same period, with Melaka recording the highest number of cases at 13. The Insolvency Department said it is currently working with government agencies and departments to strengthen financial awareness and prevention efforts among civil servants. At the same time, authorities said around 10,000 individuals in Selangor were released from bankruptcy status between October 2025 and March 2026 under Malaysia's second chance policy





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