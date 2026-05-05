Civil Servant Arrested in Lahad Datu for Tawau Burglary

A 42-year-old civil servant has been arrested in Lahad Datu in connection with a burglary that occurred in Tanjung Batu Tengah, Tawau, last month. Police recovered stolen items during the arrest following a report lodged by the victim.

A 42-year-old government employee is currently in police custody in Lahad Datu following an arrest made on Monday in connection with a burglary that occurred last month in Tanjung Batu Tengah, Tawau .

The arrest stems from a report filed by a 61-year-old woman on March 26th, detailing the break-in at her residence. The woman discovered the intrusion the morning after, finding that the grille on a back window had been forcibly damaged, providing entry for the perpetrator. A significant number of items were reported stolen, including two laptops, a large 60-inch television, a personal watch, various pairs of shoes, several handbags, and a collection of other personal belongings.

The loss represents a considerable disruption and emotional distress for the victim. Law enforcement officials acted swiftly on the report, initiating an investigation that led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the suspect. The suspect was located and detained around 10:45 am along Jalan Tungku, within the Felda Sahabat area. During the arrest and subsequent search, authorities recovered several items that are believed to be the property stolen from the victim’s home.

The recovery of these items provides strong evidence linking the suspect to the crime and offers a degree of relief to the affected individual. The police have confirmed that the recovered items are currently being processed as evidence and will be presented in court. This case highlights the importance of community vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities to the police.

The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and will continue to prioritize investigations into property crimes. The successful apprehension of the suspect demonstrates the effectiveness of the police force in responding to and resolving criminal incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as the case progresses through the legal system. The police are meticulously gathering evidence to build a strong case against the suspect, ensuring a fair and just outcome.

The victim has been informed of the arrest and the recovery of some of her belongings, and she is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The police are providing support to the victim during this difficult time and are committed to assisting her in recovering from the emotional and financial impact of the burglary.

This incident serves as a reminder to homeowners to take necessary precautions to protect their properties, such as installing security systems, reinforcing windows and doors, and being aware of their surroundings. The police are also urging residents to report any suspicious activity they observe in their neighborhoods, as this information can be crucial in preventing and solving crimes. The commitment to maintaining law and order remains a top priority for the authorities in Lahad Datu and Tawau.

The successful resolution of this case is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the police officers involved. The police are confident that they will continue to effectively address criminal activity and ensure the safety and well-being of the community. The investigation team is working diligently to determine if the suspect is linked to any other unsolved burglary cases in the area. The possibility of additional charges being filed against the suspect is being considered.

The police are committed to bringing all perpetrators of crime to justice and ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions. The recovery of the stolen items is a significant step in providing closure to the victim and restoring a sense of security to the community. The police are grateful for the cooperation of the public in providing information that assisted in the investigation.

The ongoing commitment to community policing is essential in building trust and fostering a safe and secure environment for all residents. The authorities are dedicated to working collaboratively with the community to address crime and improve the quality of life for everyone





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Burglary Lahad Datu Tawau Arrest Police

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