City University Malaysia Opens New School of Animation and Game Design

City University Malaysia today marked a significant milestone in its commitment to creative education with the official grand opening of its new School of Animation and Game Design at the University’s Cyberjaya campus.

City University Malaysia today marked a significant milestone in its commitment to creative education with the official grand opening of its new School of Animation and Game Design at the University’s Cyberjaya campus.

The event welcomed several prominent figures from Malaysia’s animation and creative industries, including the widely recognised Father of Malaysian Animation, Mr. Hassan Muthalib, and respected industry veteran Mr. Chow Kok Keong. The grand opening ceremony also included representatives from BoBoiBoy Studios and Synergy University, as well as visiting students and teachers from Yemeni and Iranian International Schools.

The event commenced with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Rosnizah Shaari, symbolising the opening of a new chapter in City University Malaysia’s growing portfolio of creative and technology-focused programmes. In his speech, Mr. Hassan presented an illuminating history of animation techniques spanning over 60 years of experience. As he encouraged aspiring creators to embrace lifelong learning, he shared: ‘Don’t be animators only; be animation storytellers.

’ Meanwhile, Mr. Chow emphasised the importance of strong collaboration between academia and industry, noting that graduates equipped with both technical expertise and practical experience would be well positioned to meet the evolving demands of employers. The School of Animation and Game Design will be led by Mr. Mehdi Mousavi, whose portfolio spans over a decade of international experience across the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

As a certified developer with Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Google, and Apple, the educator has built a career at the intersection of storytelling, design, and technology. The School is equipped with modern facilities that closely mirror those of professional production studios, and students will train using industry-standard technology and professional software.

The curriculum has been carefully developed to expose students to real-world production workflows, enabling them to gain practical experience in environment creation, 2D and 3D animation pipelines, game mechanics, and cinematic storytelling. By integrating technical proficiency with artistic creativity, the school aims to prepare graduates who can transition confidently into professional creative environments upon graduation. The grand opening represents another milestone in City University Malaysia’s ongoing mission: to provide world-class education aligned with current industry standards.

By bringing together expert educators, industry partners, modern facilities, and future-focused programmes, City University Malaysia is where aspiring digital creators can develop the skills, confidence, and professional networks necessary to thrive. As the digital economy continues to expand globally, City University Malaysia remains committed to nurturing talent that will advance animation, game development, digital storytelling, and creative technology — ensuring that the next generation of industry leaders begins their journey equipped for success





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City University Malaysia School Of Animation And Game Design Animation Game Design Creative Education Cyberjaya Campus Prof. Dr. Rosnizah Shaari Mr. Hassan Muthalib Mr. Chow Kok Keong Mr. Mehdi Mousavi Industry-Standard Technology Real-World Production Workflows Cinematic Storytelling Digital Creators Creative Industries Future-Focused Programmes Lifelong Learning Collaboration Between Academia And Industry Expert Educators Industry Partners Modern Facilities World-Class Education Aligned With Current Industry Standards Digital Economy Nurturing Talent Advancing Animation Game Development Digital Storytelling And Creative Technology

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