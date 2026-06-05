City Hall Urges Motorists to Use Designated Parking Spaces in Kota Kinabalu

The local authorities in Kota Kinabalu have reminded motorists to use designated parking spaces to avoid congestion and safety risks in the city centre.

City Hall in Kota Kinabalu has urged motorists to use designated parking spaces instead of parking illegally, as more than 20,000 parking bays are available in the city centre.

The local authorities provide about 4,005 public bays, along with additional parking facilities in commercial buildings and shopping malls. Despite this, some drivers continue to park along roadsides, entrances, junctions, and pedestrian areas, causing congestion, safety risks, and disruption to businesses. The authorities have warned that enforcement will follow standard procedures, including warnings before compounds are issued, with towing used as a last resort for serious or repeated offences.

Additionally, City Hall has reminded the public that walking short distances from parking areas is normal in major cities and helps reduce congestion while improving urban order. Furthermore, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26





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City Hall Kota Kinabalu Parking Spaces Designated Parking Congestion Safety Risks

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