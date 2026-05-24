Guardiola announced Sunday will be his last match as Manchester City manager after a decade-long reign that saw the team become one of the most successful in English football, winning 20 trophies with six Premier League titles. He will be missed.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fainted during a match with Aston Villa, ignoring the chorus of 'We've got Guardiola!

' from tearful fans. The club announced he will not coach any more season. Sergio Aguero, the last goalscorer against Liverpool in the Bundesliga, will be the last City captain. The game also saw farewells for Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Pep Guardiola was shown on TV wiping away tears with his T-shirt. Results have moved aside as the crowd lingered long for a celebratory send-off, with players lining up for a guard of honour. Ollie Watkins scored the match-winning goals





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