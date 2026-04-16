Cili Padi by Muni: A Taste of Malay Heritage Flourishes in Perth

A family's dedication to authentic Malay cuisine, passed down through generations, has established Cili Padi by Muni as a beloved culinary destination in Perth, Australia. From bustling Sunday markets to a dedicated restaurant and catering services, they are not only serving traditional dishes but also fostering cultural exchange and enriching the local food scene.

The enticing aroma of traditional Malay cuisine wafting through Market City in Canning Vale every Sunday morning is a familiar and cherished experience for the local community. Amidst the bustling crowds of diverse ethnicities, the dedication of Malay entrepreneurs is evident as they proudly present the authentic flavors of the Nusantara to Australia.

Among the stalls drawing significant attention is Cili Padi by Muni, a family-run venture established in 2008 by the seasoned couple Yaacob Ali, 73, and Muni Affendi. Their son, Faiz, 32, has now taken the reins, managing the business full-time for the past four years.

Hailing from Pengkalan Chepa, Kota Bharu, the family relocated to Perth, bringing with them a treasure trove of ancestral recipes. To ensure the utmost authenticity, they even import key raw ingredients, such as chilies and budu, directly from their homeland. Faiz, who arrived in Australia at the tender age of four, has emerged as the new leader of this legacy business. However, Yaacob, with his rich and varied culinary career, including a stint as a chef at the iconic Frazer’s Restaurant in Kings Park, continues to be the bedrock of their daily operations. He humorously notes, 'I just help where needed. My wife is the real culinary maestro,' as he artfully arranges popular dishes at their Sunday morning stall.

Cili Padi by Muni has garnered a loyal following not only among Malaysians but also with the local Australian population, particularly the Chinese and Hong Kong communities. Dishes like kerabu, lontong, nasi lemak, sate, roti canai, and teh tarik are in constant high demand, with patrons often enduring lengthy queues. Yaacob remarks, 'The nasi kerabu made by Muni is the most sought-after. Not just Malaysians, but many Aussie and Hong Kong customers are willing to come early.' Faiz, in turn, has become recognized as a pioneer of authentic Malay sate in Perth, attracting a considerable clientele who yearn for the genuine taste of their homeland.

Beyond their popular Sunday market stall, the family also operates a restaurant at Coventry Village in Morley, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday. This restaurant provides a relaxed and family-friendly ambiance for patrons to savor Malay delicacies. Furthermore, Cili Padi by Muni actively engages in catering services for various events, including weddings, Ramadan iftar gatherings, and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. 'We are delighted to bring a piece of our hometown flavor to the Malaysian community here while simultaneously introducing Malay cuisine to Australians,' says Faiz.

The success of Cili Padi by Muni transcends that of a simple eatery; it stands as a testament to the resilience and vibrant contribution of the Malay community to the multicultural tapestry of Perth. Through their diligence, heritage, and time-honored recipes, this family continues to elevate the status of Malay food on Australian soil





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Malay Cuisine Perth Cili Padi By Muni Nasi Lemak Cultural Heritage

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