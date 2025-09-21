Cik Bunga's Perspective: Roslan Shah's Paranormal Content and the Over-the-Top Spectacle

Cik Bunga shares her evolving views on the paranormal-themed content by Roslan Shah. While initially entertaining, she finds the performances to be sometimes excessive, highlighting a broader trend of sensationalism in online media and raising questions about the line between entertainment and authenticity. The article discusses the popularity of such content, its impact on viewers, and the importance of critical media consumption in the age of social media.

Okay, Cik Bunga understands that many people, especially users of TikTok and YouTube, enjoy and are entertained by the paranormal-themed content presented by the versatile celebrity and host, Roslan Shah . Indeed, there's a buzz around his content these days. It's funny and full of jokes. Furthermore, he's clever and invites great celebrity guests to join his 'program,' Night Walk, at selected locations.

Cik Bunga admits that initially, we also enjoyed and followed Roslan's or Cik Lan's live sessions on social media. Like others, Cik Bunga was entertained. However, gradually, it became somewhat annoying with Cik Lan's actions, which sometimes seemed excessive. People say it's overacting! There are parts where it feels unnecessary to be overly surprised, or to shout, or to pretend to be scared. Such actions, for Cik Bunga, if it were just a little bit, it would be fine, we understand that Cik Lan wants to include entertainment elements. \This observation extends beyond just a critique of Roslan Shah's performance. It touches upon the broader trend of sensationalism and the pursuit of online engagement. The success of his content, and similar offerings, highlights a fascination with the supernatural, a desire for thrill and a willingness to be entertained, even if the performance veers towards the theatrical. The question then becomes, where does the line between entertainment and exploitation lie? Are the creators of such content responsible for the impact it has on viewers, particularly those who may be more susceptible to suggestion or easily influenced? The appeal of this type of content often rests on its ability to create a sense of mystery and excitement. The inclusion of celebrity guests further elevates the perceived credibility and entertainment value. However, the exaggeration of reactions and the dramatization of events can also detract from the initial appeal, transforming it into something less engaging or even tiresome. It is important to differentiate between genuine experiences and staged performances, and to be mindful of the potential consequences when the boundaries are blurred. The emphasis on shock value and the pursuit of viral moments can often overshadow the sincerity and purpose of the content itself. This also raises questions about the ethics of content creation and the need for critical consumption of media. The responsibility falls on both creators and consumers to understand the nature of the content and to make informed decisions about what we choose to watch and believe.\Finally, the increasing popularity of paranormal content also reflects the changing landscape of media consumption. With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube, content creators have more opportunities than ever before to reach a wider audience. This has led to a proliferation of various forms of entertainment, including paranormal-themed shows and live streams. While this trend allows for greater diversity in content and the ability to cater to niche interests, it also presents challenges. The algorithms used by these platforms often prioritize engagement, which can incentivize creators to produce content that is sensational and emotionally charged. This can lead to a cycle of escalating drama and exaggeration, as creators seek to capture the attention of viewers. Consumers need to develop a critical awareness, acknowledging that not everything presented as fact should be readily accepted as such. It is critical to evaluate the content presented, question its sources, and determine if it aligns with our values and beliefs. Otherwise, we risk being misled by misinformation, sensationalism, and ultimately, a decline in the quality of our media consumption. It's essential to approach such content with a critical eye, understanding that entertainment often takes precedence over authenticity, especially when the aim is to garner views and create viral moments. The key is to enjoy the entertainment while maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism and a critical perspective





