Christian Eriksen Collapses During Denmark-Ukraine Friendly; ICD credited with Rapid Recovery

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during an international friendly against Ukraine on June 7, 2026, in Odense. The 34-year-old, who has a history of cardiac arrest, was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness quickly, thanks to his implantable cardioverter defibrillator. The match was abandoned, and Eriksen will undergo further medical tests.

During an international friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense on June 7, 2026, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in the 65th minute after reaching for his chest area.

The match was subsequently abandoned. Eriksen, 34, was able to walk to an ambulance but was reported to be briefly unconscious. This incident is particularly alarming given Eriksen's medical history; he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 tournament in June 2021 while playing for Inter Milan, which led to the implantation of a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

The device is designed to deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm if a dangerous arrhythmia is detected. Danish national team doctor Morten Boesen stated that the ICD responded appropriately, helping Eriksen regain consciousness quickly. Eriksen will undergo further medical examinations to determine the cause of the latest episode.

After his 2021 health scare, Eriksen took a year off from football before returning to play for Brentford, and he has since had stints with Manchester United and VfL Wolfsburg. The incident has once again raised concerns about player safety and the long-term health implications for athletes with underlying cardiac conditions. Both teams showed immediate concern, with players from both sides forming a protective circle around Eriksen as he was escorted from the pitch.

The football community is now awaiting updates on his condition and future playing prospects. The match, which was intended as a warm-up for upcoming tournaments, ended abruptly, highlighting the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies even with modern medical devices in place. Fans and officials alike expressed relief that Eriksen was able to recover consciousness and was responsive, but the event serves as a stark reminder of the serious health risks that can accompany high-intensity sports.

The Danish Football Federation is expected to provide more detailed information following the hospital assessment





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Christian Eriksen Denmark Vs Ukraine Football Match Abandoned Cardiac Arrest Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Player Health Sports Safety

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