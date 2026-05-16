Chow Yun-fat\'s humility in the Hong Kong cinema industry as displayed through his popularity and wealth

This news article delves into Chow Yun-fat\'s humility and how it has contributed to his iconic status in the Hong Kong cinema industry, focusing on his demeanor without losing his popularity and wealth. It highlights his presence on the long lines waiting for the launch of a collaboration between luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Swatch. The article also mentions the craze for these pocket watches, with intense online buzz and strong resale activity expected.

How Chow Yun-fat became a Hong Kong cinema superstar without losing his humility, a special profile from SCMP Long lines stretching across several blocks have formed in Hong Kong as shoppers turned up days ahead of the launch of the \"Royal Pop\" pocket watches, a collaboration between luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Swatch .

A South China Morning Post reporter observed about 50 people queuing in Causeway Bay on Thursday evening, a few metres from the Swatch store on Kai Chiu Road. \"If you don\'t try, you don\'t win,\" said one hopeful, who only gave his name as Jackson. \"How many opportunities do you have in your lifetime to get an AP \?

\" The \"Royal Pop\" collection, pocket-style ceramic watches available in eight colours, is set to go on sale on Saturday and has generated strong online buzz since the collaboration was announced. Part of the appeal is the chance of owning an Audemars Piguet-branded product at a fraction of the price of the Swiss watchmaker\'s traditional Royal Oak timepieces.

By contrast, the Swatch collaboration is priced at between HK$2,940 (US$375) and HK$3,150 in Hong Kong, depending on the model, according to the brand\'s website. The watches are inspired by both the classic Royal Oak design and Swatch\'s vintage \"Pop Swatch\" concept from the 1980s. The collection includes both Lepine-style and Savonnette-style, with details such as octagonal bezels referencing the Royal Oak aesthetic.

But the atmosphere outside the store suggested many in the queue were eyeing resale opportunities rather than horology, with listings already flooding platforms such as Carousell. Asking prices exceeded HK$10,000. Several people interviewed by the SCMP said they planned to buy multiple watches, despite an official limit of one per customer per designated store each day.

After speaking to Jackson, the SCMP later observed him walking towards a group near the back of the queue and asking in Cantonese: \"Who are you with? \", suggesting some people in line may have been coordinating in groups





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Hong Kong Cinema Pop Culture Luxury Pocket Watches Swatch Audemars Piguet Resale Activity Collaboration Quarantine Sale Macchiato Copycat Charity Event

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