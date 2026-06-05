Chinese Woman Suffers Permanent Eye Damage After Illegal Cosmetic Surgery and Faces New Lawsuit Over Settlement Violation

Wang's double‑eyelid operation at an unlicensed clinic in Suzhou caused irreversible lacrimal damage, forcing her to sleep with her eyes open and prompting a legal battle that now includes a second penalty for breaching a settlement agreement.

A Chinese woman named Wang has endured a harrowing ordeal that began with a botched cosmetic eyelid surgery and has continued for more than six years.

In June 2020 she visited the Meixi Cosmetic Surgery Clinic in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, seeking a double‑eyelid procedure, a common operation intended to create a crease in the upper eyelid. The surgery was performed by a man identified only as Meng, who claimed to be the clinic's marketing director rather than a licensed medical professional. Wang paid about 12,000 yuan (roughly 8,000 Malaysian ringgit) for the operation and was discharged the same day.

That night she began to experience severe pain and swelling. When she called Meng for an explanation, he replied briefly that she was fine and that the discomfort would subside within a few days. Instead, her condition rapidly deteriorated: the eyelid tissue started to retract, excessive tearing flooded her face, and the fluid never stopped, leaving her with a constant stream of tears that she could not control.

By the following morning, her vision was impaired and she was forced to seek emergency treatment at a major local hospital because Meng ignored her repeated calls for help. Medical experts who examined Wang later confirmed that the lacrimal drainage system had been irreparably damaged during the procedure, classifying the injury as a Grade 9 disability under Chinese health regulations in 2022.

The damage left her unable to close her eyes fully, forcing her to sleep with her eyes open to avoid further trauma. The physical affliction was compounded by severe psychological distress, including chronic insomnia and depression. An investigation by health authorities revealed that Meng held no medical license and that the Meixi clinic was operating illegally without the required certifications.

With this evidence, Wang filed a civil lawsuit against Meng, seeking compensation for the medical negligence and the lasting disability she now lives with. Before the court rendered a verdict, Meng agreed to an out‑of‑court settlement, offering Wang 850,000 yuan (about 560,000 ringgit) in damages on the condition that she delete all social‑media posts describing her suffering and refrain from any further legal action or media commentary.

Wang initially accepted the agreement, but later posted a video online to clear her name after Meng allegedly defamed her on the internet. In response, Meng's legal team sued her for breach of the settlement, demanding an additional 400,000 yuan (approximately 264,000 ringgit) in penalties. The latest court filing underscores the complex interplay of medical malpractice, illegal practice, and the struggle of victims to obtain justice while being bound by restrictive settlement terms.

Wang's case has ignited a broader public conversation in China about the regulation of cosmetic surgery clinics, the accountability of unlicensed practitioners, and the rights of patients to speak openly about medical negligence





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Cosmetic Surgery Malpractice Illegal Medical Practice Eye Injury Settlement Breach Patient Rights

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