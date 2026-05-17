Chinese Tourist Placed on Lifetime Blacklist After Allegedly Damaging Immigration Gate at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The news article discusses the revocation of a 30-year-old Chinese national's visa and his placement on a lifetime blacklist by Thai immigration authorities. The tourist allegedly damaged an automated immigration gate and verbally abused officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport, causing property damage and demanding to be deported.

Thai immigration authorities revoked the visa of a 30-year-old Chinese national and placed him on a lifetime blacklist after he allegedly damaged an automated immigration gate and verbally abused officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The tourist, Liwei Zheng, failed to follow instructions for using the automated border-control gate, causing it to malfunction. He then kicked the barriers and tried to force his way through the checkpoint without completing the necessary procedures. He was also charged with property damage and insulting a public official.

Additionally, Thai immigration authorities revoked his visa and placed him on a permanent blacklist, and he will be deported once legal proceedings are complete. The incident comes as Thai authorities have stepped up enforcement against foreign visitors' misconduct, and the government is reviewing visa policies, including plans to shorten visa-free stays for visitors from certain countries. The government aims to target 6 million Chinese visitors in 2026, making traveler confidence a sensitive issue for Bangkok





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