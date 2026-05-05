Chinese Students Embrace Malay Language and Culture Through Exchange Program

Students from Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) participating in the China-Malaysia Youth Language and Culture Exchange Camp 2026 share their experiences learning the Malay language and discovering cultural similarities between Malaysia and China. The program highlights the deep cultural ties, challenges in language learning, and shared values that bridge the two nations.

Students and lecturers from Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) who participated in the China-Malaysia Youth Language and Culture Exchange Camp 2026 in the capital recently.

For students from Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), China, mastering the Malay language is not just an academic process, but rather opens up a wider space to understand the history, customs, and spirit of Malaysian society. A student majoring in Malay language from the university, Wu Yitong, said that the cultural ties between the two countries are very close, especially through the Hokkien community heritage.

According to her, as an individual of Hokkien descent with ancestors in Malaysia, she sees the cultural connection between her hometown and Malaysia very strong. The tradition of wangkang, known as the ceremony of sending the 'royal ship' as a tribute to the sea god, is a clear example of cross-border cultural ties.

In 2023, China and Malaysia jointly promoted the wangkang culture until it was recognized as a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) cultural heritage, she said when met during the Malaysia-China Youth Friendship Gathering in the capital recently. Meanwhile, Wu Yitong also stated that the journey of learning the Malay language has its own challenges, especially in terms of pronunciation. The most difficult thing for me is pronouncing the letter 'R'.

I practice every day with my lecturers and teachers, they help me a lot to master the pronunciation better. In addition, another student from BFSU, Sun Zichang, said that although Malay and Chinese cultures come from different backgrounds, both share universal values that are almost the same. The concept of modesty in Malay culture has similarities with the value of zhongyong in Chinese culture, which also emphasizes balance and modesty in life, he said.

Sun, who is currently pursuing a master's degree in Malay language, said he has been studying the language for almost six years since before continuing his studies at the university. According to him, learning at the initial stage focused on writing, reading, and speaking before continuing with a deeper understanding of culture and the situation of Malaysian society.

This view was also agreed by Zhan Puyuan, who is also a student from BFSU who sees similarities through proverbs and the philosophy of life of the people of both countries. He said that the similarity proves that Malaysian and Chinese societies share life wisdom passed down through generations through language expressions.

Malay proverbs such as 'where there is a will, there is a way' and 'heavy together we carry, light together we shoulder' have almost the same meaning as proverbs in Chinese culture, he said. Puyuan also described Malay as a language with deep meaning, which prompted him to study Malay language, culture, and history for at least five hours every day.

In fact, he also created his own pantun as a symbol of appreciation for the Malaysia-China youth relationship and his belief that language can build a true civilization. Meanwhile, another student from BFSU, Yang Xiaorui, said that the multicultural life in Malaysia reminded her of the harmony of 56 ethnic groups in China living together peacefully.

He said that the experience of being in Malaysia through the mobility program at the University of Malaya (UM) opened his eyes to the harmony of multi-ethnic society in the country. I see similarities through the culture of welcoming guests, when society in China values guests through tea offerings, while Malay society is known for its friendly treatment and various food offerings, he said.

According to him, the biggest challenge in learning the Malay language is understanding affixes and adapting to the use of 'market language' in daily communication with local society. Next, another student from BFSU, Gao Diliang, said that the celebration of major festivals in Malaysia and China also has many similarities in terms of family spirit and togetherness.

The culture of giving duit raya during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and giving hongbao during Chinese New Year proves that both societies share the value of love for the younger generation. The concept of open house i





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Beijing Foreign Studies University Malay Language Cultural Exchange China-Malaysia Relations UNESCO Cultural Heritage

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