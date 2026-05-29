Chinese Robots Steal Show at Tokyo Humanoids Summit

At the Humanoids Summit Tokyo, Chinese robotics companies overshadowed established players like Boston Dynamics, showcasing affordable humanoids that threaten Japan's leadership in the field.

The Humanoids Summit Tokyo showcased a remarkable shift in the robotics landscape, with Chinese companies emerging as the dominant force. Among the dozens of participants, including industry giants like Boston Dynamics and Toyota Motor Corp, it was the Chinese newcomers who stole the spotlight.

Companies such as Booster Robotics and LimX Dynamics have taken the foundational technology developed in Japan and the United States and refined it for cost-effective mass production. This pattern mirrors what has occurred in other Japanese industries, from consumer electronics to electric vehicles, where initial innovation was not capitalized into commercial success. The term Galapagos syndrome was used by experts to describe how Japanese products evolve in isolation and fail to adapt to global markets.

One expert noted that while Japan could have produced a Ford Model T version of humanoid robots, China has already captured the market, leaving Japan with too little too late. The Chinese Mini Pi Plus robot from High Torque, despite its limited functionality, exemplifies this trend with its affordable price and appeal. It cannot perform industrial tasks but is cute and costs only US$5,500, making it accessible.

This highlights the Chinese strategy of prioritizing mass adoption over perfect functionality, a lesson Japan is learning the hard way. The summit also demonstrated practical applications of Chinese robotics in Japan. GMO, a Tokyo-based AI and robotics company, is developing a humanoid with camera eyes to assist with Japan Airlines cargo operations. The robot is designed to perform tasks in a human-like manner, addressing Japan's severe labor shortage.

The inner workings of this robot are provided by Unitree, a Chinese firm also known for its four-legged dog-like explorer. Despite the competitive pressure, Japanese experts remain optimistic. They point to Japan's manufacturing finesse and a culture receptive to robotics. A Pew survey indicates that only 28% of Japanese are anxious about AI, compared to 50% in the US.

Honda Motor Co demonstrated a motorized four-fingered robotic hand capable of screwing tiny bolts and threading needles, showcasing durability and power. However, similar hands from Chinese manufacturers were abundant nearby. Keisuke Tsuta, an assistant chief engineer at Honda, expressed confidence that Japanese technology remains superior in quality and mass production. Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro from Osaka University, who has worked on humanoids for decades, believes Japan's cultural acceptance of robots is a unique advantage.

He argues that robots in Japan are seen as mirrors of humanity, not threats. His robotic double, which answered existential questions at the summit, exemplifies this harmonious coexistence. The professor humorously noted that attendees were more interested in his robot than in him. This event underscores the critical juncture in humanoid robotics, where China's aggressive commercialization is challenging Japan's historic leadership.

The outcome will shape not only industries but societal integration of robots worldwide





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