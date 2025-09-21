Chinese Robotaxi Companies Partner with Singapore Firms to Launch Autonomous Shuttle Services

Two Chinese robotaxi companies, WeRide and Pony.ai, are partnering with Singaporean companies Grab and ComfortDelGro respectively, to launch autonomous shuttle services in Singapore. The move marks a significant step in Singapore's push for autonomous driving, with services slated to begin in the Punggol area.

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Two prominent Chinese robotaxi companies have announced partnerships with Singapore an firms to introduce autonomous shuttle services in Singapore , marking a significant step in the city-state's pursuit of autonomous driving technology. Ride-hailing giant Grab disclosed its collaboration with China's WeRide, with plans to commence operations next year. Concurrently, Pony.

ai and ComfortDelGro, a well-established Singaporean taxi and transport company, revealed their joint venture for similar autonomous services. The initiatives signify a growing momentum in the adoption of self-driving vehicles in Singapore and highlight the strategic partnerships emerging in the sector. Grab's announcement included the information that they have been selected by local authorities to operate two autonomous shuttle service routes within the Punggol area. Commencing in early 2026, Grab will deploy five- and eight-seater vehicle models developed by WeRide to transport passengers, following a detailed testing phase designed to assess the designated routes. This phased approach underscores the importance of thorough route validation and safety protocols before full-scale commercial operations begin. WeRide's recent achievement of securing a permit from the Shanghai municipal government to operate autonomous robotaxi ride-hailing services further strengthens the company's position in the autonomous driving market. The collaboration between Grab and WeRide showcases a collaborative effort between an established ride-hailing operator and a specialized autonomous driving technology provider, potentially streamlining the integration of autonomous vehicles into Singapore's existing transportation network. Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro also have plans. \In a separate statement, Pony.ai stated that it and ComfortDelGro aim to initiate autonomous vehicle services, starting in Punggol and gradually expanding to adjacent communities. Subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, the companies intend to launch their services within the coming months. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore confirmed that Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro will be operating along a 12km route within Punggol. The LTA acknowledged WeRide and Pony.ai's demonstrated expertise in deploying autonomous vehicles internationally across various vehicle types, including shuttles and cars. Pony.ai has already established commercial robotaxi services in four of China's largest cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Supported by Toyota Motor, Pony.ai has also expressed interest in expanding its driverless services to South Korea, Luxembourg, the Middle East, and other international markets, following its US$260 million (RM1 billion) fundraising from its Nasdaq listing in November. The company aims to expand its robotaxi fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of this year, indicating an aggressive growth strategy. The involvement of ComfortDelGro, a major player in Singapore's transportation landscape, brings valuable local operational experience and infrastructure to the partnership with Pony.ai, further enhancing their ability to successfully launch and scale their autonomous vehicle services. The strategic alliances between Chinese autonomous vehicle companies and Singaporean firms reflect a deliberate approach towards fostering collaboration and leveraging complementary strengths to drive the adoption of autonomous driving technologies in Singapore.\The Singapore government is actively pursuing advancements in autonomous driving technology, as evidenced by Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow's visit to several autonomous driving companies in China in June. This visit suggests the government's commitment to staying abreast of the latest developments and fostering an environment conducive to the growth of autonomous driving within the country. The partnerships between Chinese and Singaporean entities also underscore the importance of cross-border collaboration in the field of autonomous driving, with both countries seeking to benefit from shared expertise, resources, and market access. This collaboration can lead to the development of innovative solutions, efficient deployment strategies, and the acceleration of the transition towards autonomous mobility. The introduction of autonomous shuttle services in Singapore holds the promise of several benefits, including increased transportation efficiency, reduced traffic congestion, improved accessibility, and enhanced safety. The initiatives will contribute to Singapore's smart city aspirations, promoting innovation and technological advancement across various sectors. The focus on Punggol, a new and developing town, provides an ideal environment for initial deployments, allowing for controlled testing and iterative improvements before wider rollout. The success of these projects is expected to have a ripple effect, attracting further investment, fostering innovation, and establishing Singapore as a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies. As the industry evolves, the potential benefits extend beyond enhanced transportation services, potentially encompassing new business models, economic opportunities, and improved urban planning and design





