Chinese Researchers Identify New Snake Species with 'Two-Headed' Defense Mechanism

Chinese researchers have discovered a new snake species, the Guangxi Reed Snake (scientific name Calamaria incredibilis), which deters predators by mimicking a second head through its tail. The snake is primarily nocturnal and semi-fossorial, feeds on earthworms and soft-bodied insect larvae, and offers a captivating 'two-headed' defense mechanism.

Chinese researchers have discovered a new snake species , the Guangxi Reed Snake (scientific name Calamaria incredibilis), which deters predators using a unique defense mechanism - mimicking a second head through its tail.

The snake, primarily nocturnal and semi-fossorial in nature, feeds on earthworms and soft-bodied insect larvae. This discovery, detailed in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution, was part of a broader biodiversity survey in the Huaping National Nature Reserve in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The research team included experts from the Natural History Museum of Guangxi.

The snake, measuring slightly over 20 centimeters long, has a slender, brownish body with seven dark, intermittent stripes along its back and a distinctive net-like pattern caused by dark pigment along the edges of its scales





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Snake Species Duplicate Head Mimicry Biodiversity Survey Natural History Museum Of Guangxi Huaping National Nature Reserve

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