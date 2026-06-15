Chinese-Linked Hackers Stole Data from US and Canadian Research Institutions for Over a Year, Google Says

Google's Threat Intelligence Group reported that a Chinese-linked hacking group, UNC6508, spent over a year stealing data from US and Canadian academic, medical, and military research institutions. The hackers targeted defense intelligence, military strategy, AI, unmanned vehicles, cyber warfare, and medical research from September 2023 to November 2025.

A Chinese-linked hacking group spent more than a year secretly stealing data from U.S. and Canadian academic, medical, and military research institutions before being detected, Google announced on Monday.

The campaign, attributed to a group Google calls UNC6508, represents a sustained cyberespionage effort targeting sensitive research across multiple sectors. Between September 2023 and November 2025, the hackers sought information related to defense intelligence, military strategy in the Indo-Pacific, artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, cyber warfare programs, and medical research, according to a report from Google's Threat Intelligence Group.

The targeted organizations were not named, but Google said their work covered a broad range of fields, from drug discovery and clinical trials to public health policy and military readiness. Collectively, these institutions employ thousands of people and have combined research budgets running into the billions of dollars. The hacking group's methods are broadly consistent with Chinese-linked hacking activity observed over many years, said Luke McNamara, deputy chief analyst at Google Threat Intelligence Group.

The group focused on gathering information likely to be of interest to the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing regularly denies carrying out or condoning illicit hacking activity. The earliest known activity tied to the campaign dates to September 2023, when the hackers exploited vulnerabilities in servers running REDCap, a web application widely used by nonprofits to build and manage online surveys and databases.

Using custom-built malicious software, the hackers stole legitimate REDCap login credentials to gain access to the targeted networks. They then set up a system to automatically forward emails containing any of nearly 150 keywords and search terms to a Gmail account they controlled, the researchers said. The keywords and search terms included phone numbers and email addresses for people at targeted organizations, as well as terms related to geo-strategic policy, military strategy, advanced technology, and medical research.

Google eventually identified multiple compromised organizations across the United States and Canada and notified each of them. The report highlights the persistent threat posed by state-sponsored hacking groups targeting research institutions, which often have less robust cybersecurity defenses than government agencies or large corporations. The stolen data could be used to advance Chinese military capabilities or to inform strategic decision-making. The campaign also underscores the importance of patching known vulnerabilities in widely used software platforms like REDCap.

Experts recommend that research institutions implement multi-factor authentication, monitor for unusual email forwarding rules, and conduct regular security audits to detect similar intrusions. The hacking group UNC6508 had not been widely known before this report, suggesting that state-sponsored threat actors are continuously evolving and targeting new sectors. The duration of the campaign, over two years, indicates a high level of persistence and sophistication.

This incident adds to a growing list of cyberespionage campaigns attributed to China, including previous intrusions into healthcare, academic, and government networks. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, such attacks are expected to increase, making it imperative for organizations to bolster their cyber defenses





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Chinese Hackers Cyberespionage UNC6508 Data Theft Research Institutions

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