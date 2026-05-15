Chinese Independent Schools Association Upset Over Government's UEC Pathways Initiative

An association representing Chinese independent schools has criticized the government's 'half-hearted' initiative to provide Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) graduates with pathways to public universities, stating that the government's latest decision limiting the number of courses available to UEC graduates who do not have a full Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate is a disappointing move that falls short of the Chinese community's hopes and fails to reflect the principle of just and fair education.

Dong Zong said the government should be more appreciative of the contributions of Chinese independent secondary schools, and implement substantive reforms to ensure inclusive and fair access to education.

PETALING JAYA: An association representing Chinese independent schools has slammed the government's 'half-hearted' initiative to provide Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) graduates with pathways to public universities. In particular, the United Chinese School Committees' Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) is upset with the government limiting the number of courses available to UEC graduates who do not have a full Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate.

Under the government's latest decision, UEC graduates who only sat for Bahasa Melayu and History subjects conducted by the Malaysian Examinations Council may only apply for four courses in public institutions, all of which involve the Chinese language or Chinese studies. In a statement, Dong Zong said this was a disappointing move that fell far short of the Chinese community's hopes and fails to reflect the principle of just and fair education.

'Why are there such distinct differences in programmes available for UEC graduates (with no SPM certificate)? What is the rationale of this double standard?

'We believe the government should be more open and appreciative of the contributions of Chinese independent secondary schools, and implement substantive reforms to ensure inclusive and fair access to education, so that brain drain would be reduced," it said. The group said this restricted the pathways and freedoms of these UEC graduates in planning their education, while curtailing their self-development opportunities and future potential.

It said the government should abandon narrow political considerations and conservative attitudes in policy reforms, in order to fulfill its rhetoric of inclusivity.

'The government should instead take a more progressive and open approach to achieve education equity and curb the continuous loss of talent," said Dong Zong. Yesterday, the higher education ministry announced that the Cabinet had agreed on several decisions regarding public university entry pathways for students from tahfiz institutions, private schools, and Chinese independent secondary schools. Graduates from these streams who possess a SPM certificate may apply for any programme through the UPUOnline system.

UEC graduates who do not have a full SPM certificate but sit for BM and History subjects conducted by the Malaysian Examination Board may apply to enrol in these programmes - bachelor of arts in Chinese language studies with honours; bachelor's degree in Chinese language and linguistics; bachelor of arts in Chinese studies; and bachelor's degree in Chinese language with education





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Chinese Independent Schools Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) Public Universities Brain Drain Education Equity

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