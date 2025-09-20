China Tightens Grip on Social Media: Weibo and Kuaishou Face Sanctions Over Celebrity Content

China's internet regulator is cracking down on popular social media platforms Weibo and Kuaishou, citing concerns over celebrity news and 'undesirable' content. The measures include disciplinary actions and reflect a broader effort to control online content.

China 's internet regulator announced today that it will implement disciplinary and punitive measures against popular social media applications Weibo and Kuaishou . This action is a further expansion of the ongoing crackdown on social media platforms within the country.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) stated that these measures will encompass a range of actions, including summoning individuals for interviews, issuing injunctions to rectify violations within a specified timeframe, delivering formal warnings, and imposing strict sanctions on those deemed responsible for the identified issues. The CAC's decision targets both platforms for their perceived failures in adhering to the established content moderation guidelines. The regulator has specifically cited concerns about the prominence of celebrity-related news and what it deems to be undesirable content circulating on these platforms.\The specific criticisms leveled at Weibo and Kuaishou are outlined in nearly identical statements released by the CAC. The primary concern centers around the platforms' handling of trending topics and search rankings. The CAC accused the platforms of promoting content that excessively highlights the activities of celebrities, along with what it described as trivial and frivolous posts. The regulator expressed strong disapproval of Weibo for what it views as damage inflicted upon the online ecosystem, and it criticized Kuaishou for its role in the widespread dissemination of celebrity content deemed to be excessive. Weibo, a microblogging platform, facilitates the sharing of text and photos, often focusing on current events, while Kuaishou, a short-video app similar to TikTok, boasts a significant user base, reporting over 730 million monthly active users at the beginning of this year, reflecting its vast reach within the Chinese digital landscape. The crackdown underscores the Chinese government's commitment to maintaining strict control over online content, with the aim of filtering out content deemed inappropriate or harmful.\This move by the CAC is consistent with a broader pattern of content regulation across social media platforms. Last week, the CAC took similar action against Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like app that is often known as Rednote in English. The Chinese authorities place a high priority on content moderation, mandating that social media platforms actively filter content to prevent the spread of anything deemed subversive, vulgar, pornographic, or generally harmful to the prevailing social and political environment. The government's objective is to create a controlled digital space that aligns with its ideological and societal objectives. The government's emphasis on stringent content control is motivated by a desire to maintain social stability and to prevent the spread of any content that could potentially challenge the established order. This regulatory approach reflects the state's approach to internet governance and the importance of managing the information landscape to ensure its compliance with the country's social and political goals. The measures against Weibo and Kuaishou also suggest an ongoing effort by the Chinese government to exert greater control over online public opinion and to ensure that social media platforms operate in accordance with state directives





China Social Media Weibo Kuaishou Content Moderation Internet Regulation

