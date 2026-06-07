China's Rise: A New Era of Technology Restrictions

A groundbreaking study by Chinese researchers proposes a framework for identifying technologies that might warrant future export restrictions, sparking a new era of technology restrictions in China. The study, published in the Bulletin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, lists 63 technologies as strategically sensitive or globally competitive, including deep ultraviolet LEDs and perovskite solar cells. The researchers developed the SMSSEV framework, which combines patent analytics, expert consultations, and strategic assessments to evaluate technologies across three major dimensions: necessity, feasibility, and impact. The framework is seen as a significant development in China's technology strategy, as the country increasingly sees itself moving from a coexistence of

China is no longer just a target of technology restrictions - it may also need its own system to restrict the outflow of critical technologies in areas where it has achieved global advantages.

A groundbreaking study on the matter, first published on March 19 in the Bulletin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was highlighted again in a May 21 press release published by the journal's social media account. The team proposed what it described as China's first relatively comprehensive framework for identifying technologies that might warrant future export restrictions, ultimately producing a list of 63 technologies viewed as strategically sensitive or globally competitive.

Others included deep ultraviolet LEDs, perovskite solar cells, autonomous positioning technologies for the Beidou-3 inter-satellite network, graphyne materials and





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China Technology Restrictions Export Framework SMSSEV Necessity Feasibility Impact Patent Analytics Expert Consultations Strategic Assessments

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