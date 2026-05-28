China's Crude Oil Imports Set to Drop to Pandemic-Era Levels as Demand Falters

Chinese crude oil imports are projected to fall to an average of 10.9 million barrels per day in 2025, the lowest since 2022, according to Energy Aspects. The decline is attributed to reduced stockpiling, electric vehicle adoption, and overcapacity in refining, marking the end of China's era as the top driver of global oil demand growth.

Chinese crude oil imports are forecasted to decline to levels not seen since the pandemic, driven by a combination of geopolitical events and structural shifts in domestic energy consumption.

According to London-based consultancy Energy Aspects Ltd., inbound shipments could fall to an average of 10.9 million barrels per day in 2025, the weakest figure since 2022 when strict Covid-19 lockdowns crippled economic activity. In 2024, daily imports averaged 11.6 million barrels, a figure buoyed by government-led stockpiling to enhance energy security. The ongoing conflict involving Iran, particularly Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, triggered a sharp drop in April imports to their lowest since July 2022.

However, compared to other major oil importers, China has managed the supply shock effectively, primarily by reducing refinery runs and curbing product exports without urgently seeking alternative crude sources. Over the past two years, China's aggressive accumulation of oil reserves absorbed a significant portion of global surplus supply, helping to sustain prices. Yet with Brent crude consistently above US$100 per barrel following military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, China's appetite for additional stockpiles has waned.

Two fundamental factors are reshaping demand: the rapid electrification of transport, particularly through new-energy vehicles, and an oversupplied refining and petrochemicals sector relative to actual demand. Erica Downs, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Centre on Global Energy Policy, noted that last year almost all growth in China's crude imports stemmed from stock-building rather than consumption growth.

The plateauing or even peaking of petrol demand suggests that China's era as the primary engine of global oil demand growth is ending. Traders report a sharp decline in Chinese demand for Saudi crude, including grades that can circumvent Hormuz, with buyers displaying unusual calm about securing alternatives even as the conflict approaches its fourth month. Data from analytics firm Kpler indicates that China's seaborne crude imports have collapsed to 6.5-6.6 million barrels per day, the lowest since 2016.

While China has started to tap its ample stockpiles to alleviate the energy shock, the larger transformation lies in weakening demand. State refiners have cut processing to record lows recently. Jianan Sun, an analyst at Energy Aspects, explained that refiners can reduce throughput by nearly two million barrels daily without causing significant tightness in domestic product markets. Michal Meidan of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies emphasized that Beijing's stock-building has masked the true state of demand.

Refiners could sustain a 10% cut in runs for several months; if domestic production remains steady and pipeline imports are maximised, seaborne purchases might fall as low as 7.2 million barrels per day without materially affecting product supplies. The hope among producers is that once Persian Gulf flows normalise and falling prices lure China back into the market, the country will resume its role as the buyer of last resort.

However, Columbia University's Downs expressed scepticism. As new-energy vehicles continue penetrating the auto fleet, more oil demand growth will be avoided and imports will fall, reducing the incentive to maintain large strategic reserves. The combined effect of slower demand growth, electric vehicle adoption, and excess refining capacity points to a long-term decline in China's oil import requirements, fundamentally altering its position in the global oil market





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China Oil Imports Crude Demand Energy Aspects Stockpiling Refinery Cuts Electric Vehicles Iran Conflict Global Oil Market

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