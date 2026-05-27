China Rejects Quad's Concerns Over South China Sea, Warns Against Forming Cliques

China has dismissed concerns raised by the Quad foreign ministers regarding maritime stability in the East and South China Seas, urging external powers to respect regional peace efforts.

China has issued a warning against countries forming exclusive cliques and provoking conflict, describing such actions as unpopular. This statement follows a joint press conference by the foreign ministers of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia-the Quad grouping-who expressed concerns regarding stability in the East and South China Seas.

The Quad ministers, meeting in New Delhi, criticized what they termed 'dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft' and 'ramming and blocking actions in the South China Sea,' and reiterated their opposition to any destabilising or unilateral actions that threaten regional stability. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning countered that the situation in both seas remains overall stable and urged relevant countries to stop interfering in maritime issues around China and to respect regional efforts to safeguard peace.

Beijing's extensive claims in the strategically vital waterways, which are major shipping routes, have led to frequent disputes with the Philippines, Japan, and other nations





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Quad South China Sea East China Sea Maritime Disputes Regional Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Petrovietnam launches open tender for offshore Block 17 in South China SeaHANOI, May 25 — Vietnam’s state energy firm Petrovietnam ‌has invited investors to participate in an open tender for an offshore oil ‌and gas block in the South China Sea,...

Read more »

US Secretary of State Meets with India and Japan to Revive Quad AllianceUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with India and Japan to revive the Quad security alliance amid concerns over China

Read more »

Malaysian High Court Rejects Shariah Court Appeal in Life Insurance DisputeA Malaysian high court has ruled that disputes over a Shariah-based life insurance policy cannot be taken to the Shariah court as it falls under the jurisdiction of the civil court. The court rejected the appeal by the family of Intan Hajar Abdul Majid, the wife of the deceased, Mohd Azuwan Zainuddin, and ordered the family to pay RM2,000 in damages.

Read more »

US Supreme Court Rejects Meta's Appeal in Lawsuit Over Instagram's Addiction DesignThe US Supreme Court declined to hear Meta's appeal in a lawsuit brought by Vermont's attorney general accusing the company of designing Instagram to be addictive to young users.

Read more »