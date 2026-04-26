China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met with Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming Beijing’s support for the nation’s sovereignty and security. The meeting occurred during a three-country Southeast Asia tour aimed at strengthening ties and presenting China as a stable alternative to the United States. Discussions also included cooperation to combat online gambling and telecommunications fraud.

China has reaffirmed its strong support for Myanmar ’s sovereignty and security, signaling continued backing for the nation’s current leadership amidst international scrutiny following the 2021 military coup and the subsequent orchestrated transition to civilian rule.

This commitment was conveyed during a meeting between China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw. Wang Yi’s visit to Myanmar was part of a broader tour of Southeast Asian nations – including Cambodia and Thailand – designed to bolster regional ties and position Beijing as a reliable partner in a landscape increasingly characterized by geopolitical competition.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement following the meeting highlighted Beijing’s desire to see Myanmar pursue a development path suited to its unique circumstances and supported by its population. This stance underscores China’s long-held policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, even as it actively engages in economic and diplomatic cooperation.

The timing of Wang Yi’s visit is particularly significant, coinciding with the first year of Min Aung Hlaing’s presidency, a position he assumed after leading the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government. The election that brought Min Aung Hlaing to power was widely condemned by international observers as a sham, lacking legitimacy due to restrictions on political participation and widespread reports of irregularities.

However, China was among the few nations to send representatives to the parliamentary ceremony, a move interpreted by analysts as a clear endorsement of the junta’s actions. Beyond political support, the discussions between Wang Yi and Min Aung Hlaing also focused on practical cooperation in addressing transnational crime, specifically the growing problem of online gambling and telecommunications fraud. These illicit activities, initially targeting Chinese speakers, have expanded globally, causing significant financial losses to victims worldwide.

China has expressed a strong desire to work with Myanmar to “resolutely and thoroughly eradicate” these criminal enterprises, recognizing the need for a coordinated regional response. This collaboration reflects a shared interest in maintaining stability and protecting citizens from fraudulent schemes. The issue of online scams is particularly sensitive for China, as many of the operations are believed to be based in border regions of Myanmar, often involving individuals coerced into participating in these criminal activities.

Beijing’s willingness to cooperate on this front suggests a desire to address a pressing security concern and demonstrate its commitment to regional stability. Furthermore, the emphasis on strengthening bilateral relations signals China’s intent to deepen its economic and strategic engagement with Myanmar, potentially filling the void left by Western nations that have imposed sanctions and reduced their diplomatic presence in response to the coup.

This increased engagement could provide Myanmar with much-needed economic support and political legitimacy, further solidifying the junta’s position. The broader context of Wang Yi’s Southeast Asian tour reveals China’s strategic objectives in the region. By strengthening ties with countries like Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar, Beijing aims to counter the influence of the United States and its allies, who have been actively seeking to contain China’s growing power.

The tour can be seen as an effort to present China as a stable and reliable partner, offering economic opportunities and political support without the conditions often attached to Western aid and engagement. This approach resonates with some Southeast Asian nations that are wary of being drawn into the US-China rivalry and prefer to maintain a neutral stance. The emphasis on “traditional friendship” and “mutual respect” in Wang Yi’s statements underscores China’s narrative of a cooperative and non-interventionist foreign policy.

However, critics argue that China’s support for authoritarian regimes like Myanmar undermines its claims of promoting democracy and human rights. The continued backing of Min Aung Hlaing’s government, despite its egregious human rights record, raises questions about China’s commitment to universal values. Ultimately, China’s engagement with Myanmar is driven by a complex mix of strategic, economic, and security interests, and its support for the current leadership is likely to continue as long as it serves those interests.

The situation remains fluid, and the future of Myanmar’s political trajectory will depend on a variety of factors, including the ongoing resistance movement and the evolving dynamics of regional and international relations





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China Myanmar Wang Yi Min Aung Hlaing Diplomacy Sovereignty Security Southeast Asia Coup Transnational Crime

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