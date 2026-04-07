China Overtakes US as Preferred Superpower in Southeast Asia, Report Reveals

A new report from the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute indicates a shift in regional alignment preferences, with China becoming the favored superpower among ASEAN respondents. The survey also highlights key geopolitical anxieties, including those related to US foreign policy, and the importance of strategic autonomy within the region.

The State of South-east Asia 2026 report, released by the Asean Studies Centre at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute on April 7, reveals a significant shift in regional preferences regarding major global powers. For the second time in three years, China has surpassed the United States as the preferred superpower among ASEAN respondents. In a forced-choice scenario, 52 percent of participants selected China , while 48 percent chose the United States .

This marks a notable reversal from 2025, where the US held the lead. Previous data further underscores this trend; China initially took the lead in 2024, securing 50.5 percent of the preference compared to the US’s 49.5 percent, signifying a gradual but persistent shift in regional sentiment.\Despite the evolving preferences regarding superpowers, the prevailing sentiment across the region continues to emphasize strategic autonomy. A significant 55.2 percent of respondents advocate for greater ASEAN unity to bolster resilience against pressures exerted by major global powers. Furthermore, 24.1 percent support maintaining a non-aligned position, highlighting the commitment to preserving regional independence. The survey also sheds light on key geopolitical anxieties prevalent in the region. Donald Trump’s foreign policy is identified as the primary source of concern, with rising economic anxieties being directly linked to the implementation of reciprocal global tariffs by the Trump administration. These tariffs have had significant repercussions for several Southeast Asian nations, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Consequently, 20.7 percent of survey participants now prioritize the establishment of alternative supply chains as a strategic imperative. The report further indicates a marked increase in pessimism regarding US relations, nearly doubling from 14.2 percent in 2025 to 29.5 percent in 2026. A substantial 35 percent of respondents who express distrust in the US cite concerns that American military and economic power could potentially threaten their national sovereignty. Furthermore, 38.5 percent believe the US should prioritize adherence to international law over unilateral actions. The timing of the survey, conducted between January 5 and February 20, coincided with US military actions in Venezuela and strikes on Iran, setting a significant context for the data gathered.\The report delves into the perception of specific powers and their influence within the region. China is viewed as the most influential economic power, garnering 55.9 percent, and as a significant political-strategic power, with a 40 percent rating. However, concerns regarding China are also evolving. The primary concern among respondents, at 30.3 percent, is now focused on potential interference in domestic affairs. Another 28 percent express continued worries regarding China's maritime tactics in the South China Sea and the Mekong River. The report also highlights suggestions for improving relations with China. A significant 35.1 percent suggest that resolving territorial disputes through the adherence to international law would be a key step. While China and the US vie for influence, Japan remains the most trusted external partner, commanding a trust rating of 65.6 percent. The European Union follows in second place, holding a trust rating of 55.9 percent. This reflects a nuanced regional dynamic where strategic autonomy and the cultivation of diverse partnerships remain crucial. The survey paints a complex picture of regional sentiment, shaped by geopolitical developments, economic concerns, and a clear desire for maintaining regional agency in a rapidly changing world





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