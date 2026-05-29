China-Launch Proton Xingyuan Undergoes Minor Cosmetic Updates

The Proton Xingyuan has been launched in China with minor cosmetic updates, retaining its rounded design but with a new starry motif C-pillar appliqué and illuminated gloss black decor with a 'shooting stars' theme.

The China-launched Proton Xingyuan has undergone minor cosmetic updates , retaining its rounded design but with a new starry motif C-pillar appliqué and illuminated gloss black decor with a 'shooting stars' theme.

The interior and exterior of the new model year are now identical to its Malaysian twin, the eMas 5, apart from different badging and steering positioning. The Xingyuan continues to be offered with features that the eMas 5 will lack, including a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a cooled 50-watt Qi wireless charger, and a ten litre drawer in place of a conventional drop-down glovebox.

The limited-run Star variant gets a gloss black bodykit consisting of a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear lip spoiler, along with unique 16-inch black alloy wheels. Red is slathered on the roof, door mirror caps, the aforementioned bodykit, and even the wheel centre caps for that Bottrop look. Inside, the Star gains a 'sports' steering wheel, red stitching, and seat belts and embroidered headrests. It's also the only model to come with a 256-colour ambient lighting system.

As mentioned, there are no changes to the mechanicals, so the Xingyuan continues to be powered by a single rear motor with modest range. The base model produces 79 PS (58 kW) and 130 Nm of torque and delivers a WLTP-rated range of just 225 km with its 30.12 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The longer-range variant boosts outputs to 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 Nm and comes with a larger 40.16 kWh battery delivering a more usable range of 325 km. Prices range from 68,800 yuan (RM40,800) to 87,800 yuan (RM52,000); the Star version costs 98,800 yuan (RM58,500)





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Proton Xingyuan China Launch Cosmetic Updates Electric Hatchback Range And Power

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