China Gas Explosion Kills 90, as President Xi Jinping Calls for Coal Mine Safety

The news text reports on a deadly gas explosion at a coal mine in China, leaving at least 90 people dead. It discusses the President's call for further investigations into the incident, with the relevant authorities put under control.

BEIJING: A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China has killed at least 90 people, state media reported on Saturday. A total of 247 workers were underground at the time of the blast, which occurred at 7.29pm (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province.

Most of them were brought to the surface by Saturday morning, with 345 emergency personnel dispatched to the site. The President of China, Xi Jinping, urged all-out efforts to treat the injured and called for thorough investigations into the incident. A person responsible for the company involved in the explosion has been placed under control in accordance with the law. The death toll then jumped sharply from four deaths to at least 90 as the morning wore on





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China Coal Mine Explosion President Xi Jinping Mining Disaster Liushenyu Coal Mine In Shanxi Province Rescue Operations Gas Explosion Lax Safety Protocols

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