China Expects Strong El Nino to Peak in Autumn and Winter, Impacting Weather and Power Grid

China's National Climate Centre predicts El Nino will peak in autumn and winter, bringing increased rainfall and higher temperatures, affecting agriculture and straining the power grid with unprecedented peak loads.

China 's National Climate Centre announced on Friday that the country expects the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon to reach its peak intensity during autumn and winter this year, before gradually weakening in the following spring.

Gao Rong, deputy director of the centre, stated that sea surface temperatures in the equatorial central and eastern Pacific have entered an El Nino state, and the event is likely to develop into a moderate or strong episode. The probability of a strong El Nino is increasing, and it is predicted to persist through the colder months before subsiding next spring.

El Nino, a natural climate pattern associated with warming in the central and eastern Pacific, typically brings heavier rainfall to the Pacific coast of the Americas. In the Western Pacific, it can disrupt the East Asian monsoon, increasing the likelihood of flooding in southern China and drought in other regions. According to Gao, this spring and summer have seen rapid development of El Nino, with the atmosphere responding significantly to changes in sea temperatures.

This is expected to enhance precipitation south of the Yangtze River, while temperatures across most of China are likely to be higher than average. In May, the national average temperature reached 16.9 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above the historical norm for the period. The increased autumn rainfall in southern China due to El Nino poses risks to the harvest of late-season rice, while warmer winter conditions may reduce water availability for spring ploughing in the following year.

The impact of El Nino is also affecting China's power grid. China's Southern Power Grid reported that since the start of 2023, the entire network and the provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan have experienced new peak power loads more than 20 times. This breaks the typical seasonal pattern where peaks were usually concentrated in June and July from 2020 to 2025.

With the national peak load predicted to hit 1,600 gigawatts this summer, an increase of 90 gigawatts from last year, the grid faces unprecedented pressure, according to Sharon Feng, a special advisor at Azure International, a Beijing-based consulting firm. Feng noted that high LNG prices present significant economic challenges for gas-fired power generation. She added that unless wind and solar curtailment is improved, coal-fired units will remain the reliable and cost-effective option for providing critical peaking capacity.

The combination of extreme weather and rising energy demand underscores the need for adaptive measures in both agricultural and energy sectors to mitigate the effects of El Nino





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